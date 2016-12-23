Smart bowlers using the force in Noosa

BOWLING FORCE: These Sunshine Beach State School students are really on the ball.

INSTEAD of "eureka”, the Year 4 physics students at Sunshine Beach State School were yelling "strike” when their bowls skills skittled the tenpins.

The group had studied "forces” in term four and celebrated their hard work by watching forces at work at the bowling alley.

Students used their new knowledge of pushes, pulls, gravity, friction, mass and speed to maximum impact.

"It was important to pick a ball that wasn't too heavy or too light, and just the right size for your hand,” student Jorja said.

"It wasn't as easy as I thought because the ball kept rolling to the side.”

Key science teacher Leonie Wilcox said the students studied contact and non-contact forces used in games and 60-second challenges.

"Tenpin bowling was an excellent way to culminate the unit of work.”

Student Samu said: "I got a strike. Once I worked out how to take the right number of steps, swing my arm freely and aim straight and follow through, it worked.”

As well as reinforcing their understanding of the science concepts, bowling is an excellent game for young people to sharpen motor skills and hand-eye co-ordination.

The school is taking enrolments in all year levels, Prep through to Year 6, for 2017. For further information, email the principal, Ms Jenny Easey, at principal@sunshine beachss.eq.edu.au.