Smart Pups learn at Sunshine Beach State School

Amber Macpherson | 26th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
CLEVER CANINE: Smart Pup Tyson with two Sunshine Beach students.
CLEVER CANINE: Smart Pup Tyson with two Sunshine Beach students.

SUNSHINE Beach State School is helping make a difference to the lives of families all over Australia.

During the past four years, 16 Smart Pup service dogs in training have been part of daily school life at the primary school.

Tyson (pictured) is the latest Smart Pup to attend Sunshine Beach and will graduate Smart Pup school soon to be placed with a loving family in need.

Teacher aide Emily Bates said schools were a great environment to train service dogs as they were exposed to all kinds of situations.

"The puppy (is) exposed to many experiences, sounds and smells that they would not come across in other places,” Ms Bates said.

Teachers have observed the benefits of having a Smart Pup in a classroom, noting students develop more responsibility and stay focused.

"Having a Smart Pup at school helps us all understand the challenges people with disabilities face,” said the parent of a Year 5 student.

"My child absolutely loves having a dog in his classroom, everyone wants to be in that class with 'the Smart Pup',” said another parent.

"They are always beautifully natured dogs and the class always seems to be busily working with a feeling of calmness,” said another parent.

"Many of my friends in different classes are so jealous of me being in the class with the Smart Pup,” said Year 5 student Eliana.

"I love coming to school each day. I know the dog will be there waiting for me.”

Topics:  classroom learning noosa school service dog smart pup sunshine beach state school

