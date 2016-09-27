Some cool running for St Andrew's ski talent

Making some cool running is St Andrew's Nia Townsend at Perisher's down hill course.

A ST ANDREW'S Anglican College ski team has taken a leaf out of the Jamaican Cool Runnings bob sledders of film fame.

These local "trailblazers” have competed against schools from all over the country at Perisher for the Australian National Interschools Ski Championships.

This sport may seem completely distant from our Sunshine Coast climate, but Year 4 twins Nia and Sian Townsend and Year 2 student Claire Cameron are passionate about skiing.

Sian and Nia's mum Cindy said competing in the Australian Championships was a fantastic opportunity for the girls to ski with other kids at their level.

"Sian competed in the moguls as an individual and came 38th out of 62 competitors after having a crash on warm-up, which shook her up, so we are very proud that she got up and competed,'' the proud mum said.

"The three girls competed as a GS (Giant Slalom) team and came 13th overall, which is fantastic with no formal training in GS and close to 90 other children in the race.”

Giant slalom involves skiing between sets of poles spaced at a great distance from each other.

"Claire, our youngest skier in Year 2, easily kept up with the division above her age group,” Cindy said.

Sian and Nia train for two months of the year with a freestyle team in Park City in Utah, which sees them skiing big jumps.

Claire has spent time skiing with her family in Japan every year since she was young.

The girls said they enjoy making new friends from other schools who love skiing.

"We all had lots of fun and look forward to encouraging other children at St Andrew's to be a part of the ski team in the future,” Cindy said.