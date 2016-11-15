26°
Speed drop to aid Butterflies

Peter Gardiner | 15th Nov 2016 6:21 AM
Efforts are underway to have the speed limit outside Sunshine Butterflies new Cooroibah home reduced.
SUNSHINE Butterflies founder Leanne Walsh believes dropping the speed limit by 20kph outside their new Cooroibah children's care centre will save more than just lives.

The road restriction would also mean this facility called Our Backyard would be able to channel hard-won funds away from the need for turning lanes and into services for disabled children.

The lanes are part of the council conditions for approving the new facility which includes a hobby harm that will have a positive impact on the children attending programs at the centre.

Local Member for Noosa Glen Elmes said a far cheaper and effective way to achieve road safety would be for the Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey to extend the 80kph zone a little further up McKinnon Dr.

"We love being able to show our supporters how their donation is being used to improve the facility and we would hate to see it being unnecessarily used to build a turning lane when we have already made many changes to ensure safety," Ms Walsh said.

"We simply can't justify asking for this money from our amazing supporters when we have so many projects already underway that actually directly help people living with disabilities," Ms Walsh said.

Ms Walsh said this includes "an animal assisted therapy program and horticulture".

"It's a well recognised fact that animals have an enormous effect on people with disabilities.

"Spending time with animals and caring for them is an excellent way to build confidence and self-esteem."

In 2014 Sunshine Butterflies reached its $100,000 fundraising goal to buy the property which Ms Walsh said will secure their future and change the way they deliver their services.

- Peter Gardiner

