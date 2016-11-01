27°
News

Spirit of Daniel lives on in safer students

Peter Gardiner | 1st Nov 2016 10:33 AM
GOOD SIGNS: The Noosaville State School students at their Day for Daniel.
GOOD SIGNS: The Noosaville State School students at their Day for Daniel. Peter Gardiner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AT RED-hearted Noosa schools on Friday, the 12th Day for Daniel and its bright message of empowering young people to stay safe was a vivid reminder of a special 13-year-old boy and his amazing family.

Sunshine Beach State School school leaders actually went the extra kilometres - four in all - to remember Daniel Morcombe and his legacy.

They were part of the Walk for Daniel, mustering forces with Denise and Bruce, following the same path Daniel walked from Palmwoods to arrive at the Nambour Connection Rd in Woombye, where he was tragically abducted.

And student leader Tyne Bremith's mother, Holly Brennan, was the guest speaker at this year's national action day.

Ms Brennan has been teaching children about sexuality and relationships for more tha twenty years and has received the Queensland Child Protection Week award for her work and was also awarded an Order of Australia Medal in 2012. She is passionate about teaching children about healthy relationships.

"Relationships are meant to be good and families are meant to be safe," she said

"I'd really like to let people know there is a lot we can do about child protection. All children deserve to be safe."

Sunshine staff and students all dressed up in red, and spread the child safety message.

At Noosaville State School the school fence was festooned with red balloons as children in red gathered to spell out the Daniel Morcombe Foundation message of Recognition, React and Report.

School principal Mary McMahon said: "I see lots of red and that is because of the Day for Daniel. On Day for Daniel we wear red because we're going to remember some things.

"We need to remember not only Daniel ... we all know the story of Daniel Morcombe.

"We will not only remember him, but many other children who have gone missing and never been found. We need to remember their families and their parents and all the pain that they've suffered.

"But most of all what I want you to remember by wearing the red, is that you are one of the most powerful people at keeping yourself safe."

Then Ms McMAhon ran through the three Rs: Recognition of your body's reactions to suspect characters, Reaction by calling out for help of calling police and Report the matter to parents, police or an adult.

The final message was, Daniel's life really mattered.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Spirit of Daniel lives on in safer students

Spirit of Daniel lives on in safer students

Day for Daniel in Noosa

Big event has world appeal

WORLD FOCUS: Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival attracts a worldwide audience.

Big cash injection from Tri

Noosa caught up in major drug bust

Noosa caught up in major drug bust

Tree clear controls for Noosa now back

Noosa tree clearing laws are to be tightened under plan changes.

Tree clearing local law upgrade

Local Partners

Spirit of Daniel lives on in safer students

Day for Daniel in Noosa

Bondi boy Reidy gives race red hot Tri

Bondi Rescue lifeguard Andre Reidy Reid with the Noosa Heads lifesaving squad including Jordan Mercer left and Darren Mercer second back left.

Bondi Rescue lifeguard in Noosa

13 places to be part of the Melbourne Cup action

Bianca Clark and Hayden Matthews at Corbould Park for the 2015 Melbourne Cup race day.

Frock up and fasten on the fascinators

Youth theatre to thrill audience with two classic tales

Some of the fairies in A Midsummer Night's Dream from the Acting Up! Youth Theatre seniors group.

Acting Up! Youth Theatre Academy are rehearsing two productions.

Black Box Theatre Collective to stage first show

The Old Ambulance Station in Howard Street, Nambour.

A group of creative types have formed Black Box Theatre Collective.

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

PARIS Hilton tattooed her autograph on her friend Jasmine Waltz's arm at a party.

13 places to be part of the Melbourne Cup action

Bianca Clark and Hayden Matthews at Corbould Park for the 2015 Melbourne Cup race day.

Frock up and fasten on the fascinators

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Youth theatre to thrill audience with two classic tales

Some of the fairies in A Midsummer Night's Dream from the Acting Up! Youth Theatre seniors group.

Acting Up! Youth Theatre Academy are rehearsing two productions.

Black Box Theatre Collective to stage first show

The Old Ambulance Station in Howard Street, Nambour.

A group of creative types have formed Black Box Theatre Collective.

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Not Just a Home; It&#39;s A Lifestyle!

4 Aloe Street, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 Offers Over...

The easy life beckonsâ¦ and you can indulge in a relaxed, low maintenance lifestyle in the very popular family-friendly Brightwater; less than 10 minutes' drive...

Kings Beach Glory!

12/20 Warne Terrace, Kings Beach 4551

Unit 2 2 Contact Agent

Located in the boutique "Kings Way" complex is this light filled fully furnished apartment showcasing sweeping ocean views from its exclusive rooftop terrace that...

ONLY A 1 MINUTE WALK TO MOOLOOLABA BEACH &amp; ESPLANADE FROM THE FRONT DOOR!

20/14-16 River Esplanade, Mooloolaba 4557

Apartment 2 1 1 $320,000

Get into the popular Mooloolaba property market with this entry level unit offering fantastic returns. Presented in great condition, try to find a lower priced 2...

Just Another Day in Paradise

18 Guilfoyle Court, Mooloolah Valley 4553

House 5 3 4 Auction on site...

This charming modern Queensland style home tucked away on 3.9 lush acres framed by rainforest and native bush, offers peace and privacy in an idyllic picturesque...

For the lover of horses and the quiet outback life

1-27 Wegner Road, North Arm 4561

House 5 3 2 Buyers in the...

- Highset Queenslander style home with 150sqm of wrap around veranda's - Beautiful hardwood timber floors and ceilings, vast open plan living area with fireplace ...

Buderim&#39;s Best Address Needs a New Home

55 Eckersley Avenue, Buderim 4556

Residential Land Superb flat building site of 700sqm. in Buderim's premier dress circle is ... Auction

Superb flat building site of 700sqm. in Buderim's premier dress circle is offered today for the first time. Eckersley Avenue has long been registered as one of...

Listen to the Surf at Buddina

133 Lowanna Drive, Buddina 4575

House 4 2 2 $815,000

Positioned in the highly sought after suburb of Buddina and in immediate proximity to patrolled beaches, Kawana Surf Club, Kawana Shopping World, Point Cartwright...

House Size Apartment on the River

2/311 Bradman Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 2 $515,000

Three Eleven on Bradman is without a doubt a property that will impress. The large residential style properties are situated in a small block of 6 and capture the...

Best Waterfront in Maroochydore!

26 Tepequar Drive, Maroochydore 4558

House 5 3 2 Auction 5 November...

Position is everything with Waterfront properties, and this one does not disappoint. Boasting a large north facing 735m2 block, with approximately 20m of frontage...

Single Level, Private and Convenient

16/11-21 Lakeshore Avenue, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 1 Auction 5 November...

Let's admit it, it's not easy to find a single level three bedroom villa/townhouse in a convenient location. Spacious and well laid out, this amazing opportunity...

Has council buckled on Breeze decision?

Aria's Breeze development at Mooloolaba. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Has the Sunshine Coast Council changed its decision on unit block?

Mooloolaba to skyrocket as height limits reviewed

PLANNING scheme amendments proposed for Mooloolaba will allow some development sites to go higher and wider than now allowed. Photo: Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily

What Sunshine Coast Council has in store for Mooloolaba

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!