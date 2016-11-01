Spirit of Daniel lives on in safer students

GOOD SIGNS: The Noosaville State School students at their Day for Daniel.

AT RED-hearted Noosa schools on Friday, the 12th Day for Daniel and its bright message of empowering young people to stay safe was a vivid reminder of a special 13-year-old boy and his amazing family.

Sunshine Beach State School school leaders actually went the extra kilometres - four in all - to remember Daniel Morcombe and his legacy.

They were part of the Walk for Daniel, mustering forces with Denise and Bruce, following the same path Daniel walked from Palmwoods to arrive at the Nambour Connection Rd in Woombye, where he was tragically abducted.

And student leader Tyne Bremith's mother, Holly Brennan, was the guest speaker at this year's national action day.

Ms Brennan has been teaching children about sexuality and relationships for more tha twenty years and has received the Queensland Child Protection Week award for her work and was also awarded an Order of Australia Medal in 2012. She is passionate about teaching children about healthy relationships.

"Relationships are meant to be good and families are meant to be safe," she said

"I'd really like to let people know there is a lot we can do about child protection. All children deserve to be safe."

Sunshine staff and students all dressed up in red, and spread the child safety message.

At Noosaville State School the school fence was festooned with red balloons as children in red gathered to spell out the Daniel Morcombe Foundation message of Recognition, React and Report.

School principal Mary McMahon said: "I see lots of red and that is because of the Day for Daniel. On Day for Daniel we wear red because we're going to remember some things.

"We need to remember not only Daniel ... we all know the story of Daniel Morcombe.

"We will not only remember him, but many other children who have gone missing and never been found. We need to remember their families and their parents and all the pain that they've suffered.

"But most of all what I want you to remember by wearing the red, is that you are one of the most powerful people at keeping yourself safe."

Then Ms McMAhon ran through the three Rs: Recognition of your body's reactions to suspect characters, Reaction by calling out for help of calling police and Report the matter to parents, police or an adult.

The final message was, Daniel's life really mattered.