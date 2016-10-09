Sponsorships will raise festive note

PURR-FECT: The Kitty Kats will perform at the inaugural Doonan Community Christmas Carols.

SPONSORS are being sought for the inaugural Doonan Community Christmas Carols.

The festive community event will be held on Sunday, December 4, from 5-8pm at House with No Steps on Charles Duke Memorial Dr.

The Doonan Community Christmas Carols will feature wonderfully talented local performers, bringing together residents and businesses with a view to establishing an annual community event.

Artists include The Kitty Kats, Malia Stirling, Noosa District Concert Band and Emma Tomlinson.

Entry is by gold coin donation.

Organisers have relied on sponsorship from generous local businesses to get the event up and running.

There are several sponsorship options available:

Financial sponsorship (fully tax-deductible monetary donations);

In-kind sponsorship (provision of necessary goods or services and volunteer assistance); and,

Gift donations (Christmas hamper raffle).

If you would like to be involved as a sponsor, phone Renae Suttie on 0403528721.