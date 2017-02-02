Standing with LGBTI teens earns award

A COOROY student has been nominated for a Queensland Young Achiever of the Year award for helping to develop a safe space for LGBTIQ students.

Sam Bouzanquet came out as gay to his peers at 14, and quickly realised there was no support groups for other LGBTIQ teens. After receiving permission from his school, Noosa District State High School, to set up a group and then having the support withdrawn, Sam set up a group outside of school called Supporters of Rainbow Adolescents.

Sam, now 15, has began developing the website sora.support, a forum for Noosa LGBTI teens to meet online, access relevant resources and watch videos of adult LGBTI persons sharing their experiences in society.

"Sam knows that this service to the community is well needed and, being a young gay man himself, he has all the reasons to see it though,” said mum Amanda Bouzanquet.

"(He) wants to change the way LGBTI people are viewed and believes that starting with being true to yourself is the best way to begin.

"Sam's goal is to demonstrate that sexual orientation doesn't change someone's value.”