Step into the World of Lace in Pomona

FOR 35 years, the World of Lace has been making some of the finest laces from a family-owned and operated factory.

For the past 25 years, the owners have been attending craft shows and this year is no different, with the Brisbane Craft Show just around the corner.

While owners Barry and Joyce Needham have now passed their business on to their son, they still remain heavily involved.

Mr Needham said the Brisbane show was always a big event for them.

Mrs Needham has always had an interest in lace. She grew up in Nottingham in England at a time when lace was still a major industry and was surrounded by people who were employed in the lace industry.

A trip to England in the 1970s included a visit to her birthplace, which rekindled the passion.

On the couple's return to Australia, Mrs Needham found there was a demand for lace, especially among the craft-minded, and started a small factory in Sydney making the frilled and fancy laces to fill demand.

The Needhams moved from the Gold Coast in 2014 and are now based in Pomona, where they have a 2ha property that is home to four hens, two roosters and two cats adopted from the RSPCA.