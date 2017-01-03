Stink of North Shore loss of loo revenue

Traffic t Teewah on Noosa's North Shore - lots of permit fees for little return according to local ratepayers.

SHOW us the money - or at least build us one lousy loo.

That is the angry cry coming from Noosa Shire Resident and Ratepayers Association members demanding millions of dollars in Noosa North Shore camping and day trip fees be returned to improve local facilities.

A recent meeting of the NSRRA unanimously backed a motion by Trevor Clarey to demand the State Government stop siphoning off an estimated $1million a year in permit revenues and invest in upgraded facilities at the hugely popular recreational area.

Association president Adrian Williams said the mood of the December meeting was "enough is enough” because after years of fee collection not even a single outdoor toilet had been installed.

Mr Williams said as a born and bred member of a pioneer family, Mr Clarey had seen the growth on the North Shore over the past seven decades and had seen the area degraded from a lack of adequate facilities.

Mr Williams said everyone at the meeting supported the idea of an active campaign to return some of what was thought to be up to $1million a year collected for the Cooloola Recreation Area.

The first step will be getting both local Gympie and Noosa members of parliament on side and arguing the case to National Parks Minister Dr Steven Miles.

"It's over-loved and it's time the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service bit the bullet and put some environmentally-friendly toilets and dump stations within easy access of the beach camping areas,” Mr Williams said.

He said this was one of the best parts of the world to camp "but it certainly isn't the best managed”.

"If the government is serious about pursuing World Heritage for the Cooloola National Park area, then they need to get serious about their visitor facilities,” Mr Williams said

"The proverbial has been hitting the dunes for too long and if something is not done soon it will be hitting the political fan as well.

"Expecting campers to transport chemical toilets back and forward across the river is simply not good enough.”

He said fees were collected under the Recreation Area Management Act which aimed to improve recreational facilities.

"The on-ground rangers do the best with what they are given, and it is time for George St to allocate a meaningful capital works budget so regional QPWS planners can bring the facilities up to the standard required for the volume of visitors utilising the area.”

"For years we have had science telling us that we need better solutions to beach camping.”

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman said funds generated by the Cooloola Recreation Area were re-invested to fund dedicated rangers, as well as capital, operational and maintenance budgets that included "significant fire and pest management projects”.

She said the Cooloola beach and high dune system was one of the key values that would be featured as part of the proposed World Heritage nomination and in this sensitive sand environment "there are a number of constraints regarding the provision of built facilities along Teewah”.

"It is a long expanse of beach and the landscape at Teewah is significantly narrow and a dynamic sand dune environment that is constantly changing making the location unsuitable for permanent structures,” she said. "It would require major vegetation clearing and earthworks which are not appropriate for this sensitive coastal management area.

"Therefore the focus is on educating visitors to use personal portable toilets which can be emptied in the DumpEzy facilities provided.”