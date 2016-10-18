Streaming service set to revolutionise local music scene

COMMUNITIES are often encouraged to buy local, but what about listening local?

A Noosa musician and entrepreneur is set to revolutionise the local music scene after developing a not-for-profit streaming service that is all about promoting unsigned Sunshine Coast artists.

John Kendrick is the man behind grooveplanet.com.au, which has a huge library of albums of Sunshine Coast artists readily available for commercial or personal streaming.

John said Groove Planet was a platform for undiscovered artists to present their music to new audiences while making a decent cut from the revenue.

"Artists will play and hone their skills and their craft, and then record an album, and then they struggle to get a return on their album,” John said.

"This way there's an opportunity for artists to have their music played in local businesses and earn an income.”

John said his model worked roughly on a 20% return for Groove Planet and 80% return for artists.

He said this was a far cry from large corporate streaming services, which pay artists a very small amount every time a song is streamed.

"There was a local Sunshine Coast band who had between 20,000 and 30,000 streams on their song - they were paid 81 cents,” John said.

"It's time for the public and the venues to pay these artists properly.”

John said Groove Planet was an opportunity for businesses that were already paying royalties for music to serve up some great local talent to their customers.

"Businesses really need that content. It'll give a real flavour of the Coast,” John said.

"It'll save their licensing costs as well. By going local, they can save money.

"We can put millions of dollars back into this community, all you have to do is choose local. It does make a difference.

"We want to start a revolution.”

Learn more and subscribe at grooveplanet.com.au.