Strict National Park smoking laws take effect

TOUGH: Noosa National Park will have fresher air with smoking now banned within 10m of national park facilities.

NEW smoking laws came in to effect this week, and it's a breath of fresh air for Noosa National Park users.

As of Wednesday, smokers are now required to move 10m away from most visitor facilities at national parks when lighting up, including picnic tables and barbecues, toilet blocks, jetties and information shelters, as well as occupied camp sites.

Caroline O'Leary from Noosa regularly uses the national park trail to exercise and keep fit.

She said she could not stand inhaling second-hand smoke when hiking.

"There's nothing worse than walking behind a smoker when you're walking up a big hill,” she said.

"It smells so terrible and it's disgusting.”

Ms O'Leary said she often saw people throwing their cigarettes into the bush.

"It's really dangerous throwing them into the bush when it's so dry,” she said.

National Parks Minister Dr Steven Miles said the restrictions meant non-smokers enjoying the environment could breathe a little easier.

"These restrictions will protect the health and well-being of park visitors, and we hope smokers will consider their own health and the health of others and observe the new restrictions,” Dr Miles said.

"We want to support people who want to stop smoking, and protect those who choose not to smoke.

"While the focus will be on educating visitors about the new rules, rangers do have the power to issue on-the-spot fines of $243.”

As of September last year, new state laws empowered local councils to educate and fine those who ignore the rules.

Local governments now also have the power to ban smoking in any public areas not covered by the new laws.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young welcomed the start of the national park smoking restrictions.

"Even passive smoking can adversely affect your health, causing cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” Dr Young said.

"Queensland's smoking laws are among the toughest in the world.

"Smoke-free public places, coupled with quit smoking services, have resulted in Queensland's adult daily smoking rate dropping to 12%.”