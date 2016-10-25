Students fire questions at Mr Trump

YOUR TRUMPED: Noosa District High Year 11 social and community studies students put the hard question to a man who would be president.

THAT United States mop-haired billionaire who wants to be the most powerful man in the world has been taken to task by a class from Noosa District State High.

The Year 11 social and community studies students have followed the US presidential debates in class and felt compelled to write to Donald Trump to "please explain” a range of inconsistencies known widely as "Trumpisms”.

A sample of one sharp-eared student's questions includes: "You seem to have changed some facts throughout the debate such as the amount of details (rival) Hilary Clinton had deleted. You first said 33,000 and then later said 39,000. Which figure is correct?”

And another zinger as sweeping as Mr Trump's fringe: "Do you think you will get votes from women based on how you have treated them?”

And to show who is boss, the student ends with: "Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to reply to my letter.” Mr Trump's secondary school challenger stops short of saying - "you're fired”.