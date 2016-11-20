28°
Summer dry is taking lake toll

20th Nov 2016 7:03 PM

IF IT looks like Lake Macdonald is drying up, never fear - it's still sitting well above half full.

Statistics released by SEQ Water reveal the Six Mile Creek Dam, or Lake Macdonald, is at 76.4% capacity with a 1% decrease in the week up until November 16.

Despite a dry and hot summer predicted, SEQWater spokesman Mike Foster said it was unlikely Noosa would see water restrictions during summer.

"Six Mile Creek Dam is one of 12 dams across south east Queensland connected to the SEQ Water Grid,” Mr Foster said.

"Water restrictions are enacted across south east Queensland when the combined grid 12 reaches 40%. It's currently at 77.3%.

"The grid was constructed during the millennium drought to enhance water security and supply... enabling treated water to be moved around the region.

"South east Queenslanders have continued to maintain 'drought-like' water consumption behaviours, years after the millennium drought ended.”

Topics:  lake macdonald seq water six mile creek dam water grid water restrictions

