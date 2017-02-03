Sunshine Beach High students racing to learn

OFF AND RACING: Year 11 students at Sunshine Beach High School will learn to build a racing car as part of their studies.

IT'S not every day students have the opportunity to build a racing car in class.

However, 18 lucky year 11 students at Sunshine Beach High School will be doing just that as the school leads the way in school-based training on the Sunshine Coast.

Industrial technology teacher John Marano said the new course had all the students excited.

"We can clearly see it in their faces, the excitement,” he said.

"They think they are building a race car but they are learning so many skills; we are tricking them into learning.”

Jesse Butel, who has wanted to be a mechanic since the age of five, said this class "beats everything.”

"It has changed my mind on coming to school,” he said.

"Over the holidays I was thinking of doing a full-time mechanics apprenticeship but when I heard about this, I decided to come back to school this year.”

By the end of the two-year course, Jesse and his classmates will have their year 12 certificates, as well as a Certificate II in Engineering Pathways.

Greig Frankham, managing director of Formula Student - the registered training organisation which has developed the unique program - said Sunshine Beach High was the first school in the region to offer the course.

"It was first offered in seven schools last year and has expanded into more schools this year,” he said.

"I had an engineering business and struggled to find staff who had the right skills.

"This is such a 'how to go to work' program, providing a real simulated work program.”

Mr Frankham said students were required to clock on and off each class, take responsibility for their own products, work from job cards and learn about teamwork.

"They learn how to weld, use hand tools, bolt things together, use a lathe .... they work from job cards and drawings so it's just like work.

"It's not about motor sports; the car is a motivator.

"It is a reason to come to class and be in class.”

Once the students have built the various components and assembled the racing car, they then have the opportunity to drive it.

"They are competing against the other schools (that run the same program),” Mr Frankham said.

"It's a sports carnival that happens to be a motor sports carnival.”