Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

A SUNSHINE Beach mansion sold for a cool $9.3 million has smashed a Queensland real estate record.

The sale of the Webb Rd beachfront beauty now claims the highest property sale in the state outside of Brisbane.

Noosa real estate agency Tom Offerman oversaw the multi-million dollar exchange and principal Tom Offerman said the 1460m2 property is worth every penny.

"It's a record price, but I think it's worth every dollar when you consider it's a once only payment for enjoyment in perpetuity, and the value will only escalate over time," Mr Offerman said.

"It really only hits you how wonderful the property is when standing on the lawn overlooking the surf.

"It's the highest Queensland sale of its type outside Brisbane and sets a new benchmark for lifestyle property."

The five bedroom, four bathroom property overlooks a panaromic ocean view of Sunshine Beach, with a lush tropical backyard garden fringing a lagoon-style pool and a lawn that seamlessly meets the white sand.

The home boasts "party-sized" balconies and terraces, open spacious interiors, and is a two-minute stroll to a shopping village and 4km to chic Hastings St.

Webb Rd is a short cul-de-sac and contains just four beachfront houses in total.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Offerman said the previous owners lived there since 1984, and have "downsized" from the property to another house in the same area.

Mr Offerman would not comment on the buyer's identity or intentions for the property, however did make note of the number of celebrities that often make Sunshine Beach their home.

"One of the real joys of our business is the people we have the privilege to meet. It's amazing who can walk into our offices: rock stars, movies stars, sports stars, corporate captains, celebrities, billionaires, you name it," he said.

"I remember one day we met the Incredible Hulk, Bill Bixby, in our office, and then bumped into Rod Stewart getting a sandwich next door.

"While Noosa's drawcard is its natural environment, amenable climate, and lifestyle, I hear a lot of people saying they love it because all the people seem so relaxed and pleasant."

Tom Offerman handles most of the prestigious sales in Noosa and currently has seven of the eight available beachfront houses listed, starting at $5.95 million.

Mr Offerman said he remembers overseeing the first million dollar sale for a Sunshine Beach property in the late 1980s.

"I recall negotiating the first million dollar sale for a Sunshine Beach house in 1987 when a lot of people considered it a ridiculous price," Mr Offerman said.

"Demonstrating how the value of prime location, we sold it again a couple of years ago for over $7 million.

"Records will continue to be smashed because they are just not making any more of it and people, who can afford it, will want it."