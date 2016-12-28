Sunshine Butterflies offers work with caring

WORK BENEFIT: Sunshine Butterflies are now helping others do good work in the community.

NOW that Noosa Council has approved the Sunshine Butterflies its therapeutic hobby farm at Cooroibah, Sunshine Butterflies is pushing ahead to advance the chances of young people find work.

Through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work Initiative, the first intake crew of 15 trainees have been helping set up 'Our Backyard' set up for those living with disability.

The work crew is halfway through their qualification and almost ready to join the workforce. Our Backyard site supervisor Robert Purves said: "In my 20 years working in the building industry, this opportunity to mentor and work so close with these amazing young people over the past three months has definitely been one of the most rewarding experiences I've had so far.

"They've all been very eager to learn and are all very excited to be able to enter the workforce with their new skills.”

Rob and Sunshine Butterflies training manager Kim will work with Matt and Garth from registered training organisation, Jenagar Pty Ltd to assist the crew in successfully completing their Certificate l in construction.

Sunshine Butterflies founder and CEO Leanne Walsh said: "The excitement from our members and staff has become infectious as we are turning this dream into a much needed reality for the community.”

Expressions of interest are now open for six-month paid traineeship in construction project as part of the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative. The second intake of trainees will commence work on 20 March, 2017. Email kim@sunshinebutterflies.

com.au.