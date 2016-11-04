Sunshine celebrates wealth of teaching talent

WORLD Teachers Day saw four staff of Sunshine Beach State School - Chrissy Pobar, Terry O'Brien and Amanda Brown - the focus of attention for a combined 100 years of imparting knowledge.

Terry O' Brien, has 20 plus years service.

"It has always been a fantastic school and it is great to see so many former students who have enrolled their own children at Sunshine Beach State School.”

Teacher aide Terrie Saunders has worked in various roles while being at Sunshine Beach State School with both her girls attending with one being inspired to become a teacher herself.

Another long time staff member, Chrissy Pobar, started at Sunshine Beach in 1987 after teaching in Moranbah, Central Queensland, Thulimbah in the Granite Belt and overseas in Scotland.

"I arrived in paradise. This is the most dedicated staff I have ever seen with the most supportive community ever,” she said.

After joining in 1989 Amanda Brown has had both her children, Stephanie and Ryan go through the school said.

"Having my children go through this school meant that I knew that whatever teachers they had, they would be getting highly skilled, dedicated teachers and a positive learning experience,” she said.

Principal Jenny Easey thanked the staff for being a quality provider of education for all learners in a supportive and caring environment.

'This school cannot be beaten for the dedication, caring and skill of all who work here.”

The P and C provided a thank you morning tea to acknowledge and thank them for their commitment, dedication, quality learning experiences and ongoing efforts to provide a safe and healthy environment for the students and families in the Sunshine community.

Celebrated in more than 100 countries world-wide, World Teachers' Day was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1994.