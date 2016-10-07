28°
Sunshine Hospice board under fire

Michele Sternberg | 7th Oct 2016 5:47 AM
The palliative care hospice at Doonan closed its doors in November 2015.
The palliative care hospice at Doonan closed its doors in November 2015.

INVESTIGATIONS have been launched into the governance of the Sunshine Hospice Board, with complaints lodged with ASIC and the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC).

Noosa News has been told that former charity volunteers, who formed the Katie Rose Cottage Committee, lodged the complaint with ASIC after a financial member was refused access to the Sunshine Hospice member's register.

"It is a breach of the Corporations Act,” financial member Carol Raye said.

"The board has not allowed the financial members to view the member's register - as it is obliged to under the Corporations Act - and the fact that the meeting/voting process may not be fair and just because so many people had their applications for membership rejected.”

Mrs Raye said the complaint made to the ACNC was with regard to non-compliance.

"The operating governance rules set down by the regulatory body (ACNC) requires charities to take reasonable steps to be accountable to their members,” she said.

She said charities were also required to allow their members adequate opportunities to raise concerns about how the charity is run.

"Can a charity, based on financial members, honestly think they can refuse members because they "might vote against them”? Mrs Raye said.

"These are not just disgruntled volunteers, but members of the community, who have had their applications and their money submitted for many months.

"They were definitely not (trying to vote stack) ... and (the board's) attempt to reject them is indeed, in our opinion, their attempt to prevent memberships so as not to be held accountable.”

A spokesperson for ASIC could not comment on individual cases, however the ACNC issued the following statement.

"Due to the secrecy provisions within the ACNC Act, we are not able to comment on specific charities' circumstances.

"The ACNC takes all concerns about registered charities seriously.

"We review all concerns raised with us, investigate where appropriate, and refer concerns to other agencies if needed.

"Where there is evidence of serious mismanagement or misappropriation, a persistent or deliberate breach of the ACNC Act, or where vulnerable people or significant charitable assets are at risk, the ACNC will act.

"If members of the public have concerns about registered charities they can raise these at acnc.gov.au/raiseaconcern or by calling 13 ACNC (132262).”

Yesterday, Sunshine Hospice board chairman Frank Lewins said the board had met with a potential partner on Wednesday night and hoped to make a joint statement soon.

