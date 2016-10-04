Sunshine Hospice plans for future

NEW APPROACH: The Sunshine Hospice has vacated the Katie Rose Cottage site in Doonan and is looking to bigger and better things for the future.

A "VOCAL minority” of disgruntled former charity workers will not disrupt the plans of the Sunshine Hospice board, according to chairman Frank Lewins.

Financial members of the Sunshine Hospice Ltd will vote at a special general meeting on Saturday to replace or keep the existing board of directors.

"The support of Sunshine Hospice Ltd members and volunteers is crucial to ensuring that the Board's vision for a Sunshine Hospice reopens as a sustainable, compassionate and professional facility that operates with a homelike atmosphere into the foreseeable future,” said Dr Lewins.

"It is the board's intention to reopen a hospice that is loving and caring and provides our guests with a serene and peaceful place for them to spend their last days.

"A reopened hospice will support the whole of the Sunshine Coast and Hinterland community as it has done for the last four years,” he said.

In the 10 months since the doors of the Doonan hospice closed, the organisation has continued to operate several op shops on the Sunshine Coast and accept donations.

Many former volunteers, whose exit forced the closure of the Tewantin and Cooroy op shops this year, want a return to the small-scale model of the original Katie Rose Cottage.

An estimated 40 former volunteers had their applications for financial membership rejected this year, excluding them from voting this weekend.

"Surely any charity would welcome their volunteers, along with members of the community, as financial members, to support them in many ways and any one of those could be their very next and much-needed benefactor,” said Carol Raye, who ran the Cooroy op shop.

"These volunteers have every right to feel insulted, as they have supported the hospice, many of them for years.

"Yes, some of them withdrew their services, but did Dr Lewins (who is not a medical doctor but a Doctor of Sociology) mention why?”

Dr Lewins said the board had a vision for the future, which included a more financially secure business model that relied on certification and accreditation.

"A forward financial plan for the future operation of the Sunshine Hospice has confirmed that Government support to a similar level to that provided to Toowoomba Hospice (and other Queensland Hospices) will be necessary to ensure that the Sunshine Hospice is financially sustainable into the foreseeable future,” he said.

"The financial plan completed by BDO accountants demonstrates clearly that operating opportunity shops and using fundraising from the local community will not provide sufficient monies to sustain the hospice long term.

"Government financial support will be critical to future operations.

"Certification and accreditation will mean that the hospice will operate in a guest-focussed manner but ensure that it delivers the best, safest and most appropriate palliative care to ensure that our guests are comfortable and secure.”