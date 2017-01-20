Sunshine tennis team of underdogs aces it

SUNSHINE Beach State School students will be going back to school knowing they are 2017 Queensland schools tennis champions.

Christian Caldwell, Harry McNamee, Maison May and Josh Moody wrapped up the title on January 8 after three days of tennis.

The Brisbane International Schools Challenge is a mixed team competition for all Queensland primary schools.

The finals are staged during The Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

The top two teams following the regional ties are invited to compete at the state finals with each team comprising four or five players.

Each tie consists of four singles and two doubles matches.

Teams play the fast four format.

On day one of competition the Sunshine Beach team had to qualify for the finals by winning the first two matches of the competition.

The 21 finalists from every region in Queensland quickly became seven teams, that would ultimately fight it out over final two days for the Queensland All Schools title.

Sunshine Beach played eight matches over the three days.

With two qualifying matches and six finals ties, there were a lot of twists and turns with Sunshine Beach up against school tennis heavyweights Brisbane Boys College, Kelvin Grove Tennis School of Excellence, St Paul's and Fig Tree Pocket.

Sunshine Beach players had been training since August for the event after winning the regional trials and their dedication paid off.

Christian, playing at number 1, had some incredibly tough matches against some of the nation's top five players and his performances were a massive effort for a Year 4 student.

Harry was amazing at number 2, clawing his way back in many matches over the weekend.

Maison was outstanding at number 3 and finished the tournament undefeated to earn a place in the All Stars team named at the end of the event.

Josh put in a huge effort over the three days and saved his best till last, exactly when his team needed him the most.

He claimed his final singles and doubles matches against TACAPS to title ultimate prize in primary school tennis.

The team was coached and managed by Nick Caldwell from the Noosa Tennis Academy while Jet Caldwell served as reserve for the three-day finals tournament.

The students would like to thank Noosa Tennis Club who have been very generous with free coaching and assistance and allowing the school team to train at the club.