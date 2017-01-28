30°
Surfing Fest is a doggone smash

27th Jan 2017 8:13 AM
CANINE STOKE: Chris de Aboitiz and his four-legged surfing good buddies.
CANINE STOKE: Chris de Aboitiz and his four-legged surfing good buddies. Contributed

VETShopAustralia.com.au and Chris de Aboitiz have been drawing huge crowds to the Noosa Festival with their surfing dogs spectacular for several years now, each time adding a little something new to their repertoire.

And in 2017 it looks like the bar will be set even higher. Chris has had a busy year, travelling to the United States to bring his training techniques to the Californian public, save and train a rescue dog called Hobie and compete in a dog surfing competition. Back in Australia, he has been continuing his "dog whispering” with his loving sidekicks and planning the year ahead.

Chris and his four-legged companions will be hitting the road over the next six weeks, making their way up the East Coast, starting at Sandy Point, Victoria, on a 13-stop tour. At each venue, the SUP Dog OZ team will be presenting demonstrations and workshops for the general public, both in surfing and stand up paddling with canine companions, and in better bonding with their dogs on dry land.

"I'm looking forward to travelling again, meeting new people and teaching people how to have a happy, fun time with their dogs while giving them structure and exercise," says Chris of the upcoming tour.

"It (SUP dog surfing) is such a fun, simple and easy way to build a better relationship with your dog."

The tour culminates in a Noosa Heads workshop the day prior to the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing, Friday March3, open to the public and fun for everyone, on the water and on land.

The VetShopAustralia.

com.au Surfing Dogs Spectacular takes place at 4pm on Sunday, March 5, and Chris has something pretty special up his sleeve:

"I'm going to be bringing a big inflatable SUP with me this year," he says.

"It's 17 feet long and five-feet wide. We're hoping to get some members of the public on board with their dogs and have a bunch of us surfing at the same time. It's going to be a great event.

" Hopefully we'll get a celebrity on the board to help us paddle it, because you need a bit of muscle power to catch the waves.

"It will be a great test run for a very special event we have happening later in the year."

