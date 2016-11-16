Surrender Dorothy set to cut above the rest

GET THE SNIP: Surrender Dorothy staff get their scissors ready for the Cut-athon later this month.

SURRENDER Dorothy stylists are sharpening their scissors in preparation for the big Cut-athon.

On November 22, the Noosaville and Tewantin salons will donate all proceeds from the day's haircuts to the charity SunnyKids, an organisation that supports children living in volatile home-life situations.

The Cut-athon will also launch Surrender Dorothy's Christmas appeal, where clients can purchase a $10 fuel or grocery voucher to be passed on to those doing it tough this holiday season.

Salon owner Louise Turton said she hoped the Cut-athon would bring awareness to a wonderful organisation.

"It's creating awareness that SunnyKids is out there, because it's support for children that struggle with homelessness and domestic violence at home,” Louise said.

"One of our clients work for SunnyKids, so we wanted to support her.”

"I'd love to raise probably about $2000 to $3000 between both salons.”

Louise said Surrender Dorothy had always been a community-minded company.

"We're always giving back to the community - that's how you grow.

"We've always done Christmas appeals, but the best thing about this is that the donations are petrol vouchers and food vouchers.

"It's utilities that are actually going to be used.”

Clients interested in booking an appointment on the day are encouraged to keep it to men's, women's and children's haircuts - no colours or washes.

Cut-athon

All proceeds from haircuts on Tuesday, November 22 will go to SunnyKids.

Phone Surrender Dorothy Noosaville 54499811 or Tewantin 54499165 to make an appointment.