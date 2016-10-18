Survey of Noosa employers finds 130 jobs to fill

JOBS APLENTY: The Noosa jobs day team was delighted by the response from employers.

A ONE-day door-to-door job hunt in Noosa as far down to Coolum has identified 130 vacancies from 292 businesses visited.

The Noosa "jobs day” team of 25 from employment agencies East Coast Apprenticeships and BUSY At Work have uncovered a large unmet demand in hospitality with many eateries crying out for chefs and apprentice chefs.

ECA's Frank Agostino and BUSY At Work's Sharon Hollis said this was the first job opportunity identification exercise on the Sunshine Coast after successful search missions in Ipswich and Bundaberg.

The teams doorknocked out to Cooroy, through Tewantin, Hastings St, Sunshine Beach down to Peregian and Coolum and by noon knew they were on fertile ground for vacancies after identifying 90 unfilled positions.

Such is the shortage one major entertainment venue had nine staff vacancies including chefs, while three full-time barista positions were identified.

"This is work for people who want to work,” Mr Agostino said.

"There may not be specific roles if people tie themselves down to one industry it might be difficult.

"If people are prepared to think outside the square there are opportunities for numerous positions ranging from hospitality, real estate through to business administration,” he said.

Ms Hollis said Wednesday's face-to-face encounters revealed that employers were "also willing to look at jobseekers so long as they've got the right attitude, personality - particularly in hospitality - and are reliable”.

"We were asked about (providing) so many qualified chefs today it's not funny.

"Wait staff in particular, if they are reliable and are able to deal with their customers, can be trained in a very short time,” she said.

And Ms Hollis said construction across the Coast was her busiest area of job placement with employers looking for carpenters and painters in building hot spots like Peregian Springs.

"In the Noosa industrial area there's been vacancies for apprenticeships in the automotive industry and electrical/air-conditioning,” she said.

Mr Agostino said the jobs team would now do its best to meet the employers' needs by providing a range of potential new staffers.

He said for 80 positions, that might require interviews with 200 job-seekers.

Ms Hollis said the Sunshine Coast, with all its major infrastructure and development projects like the Sunshine Plaza expansion, the Sunshine Coast University Hospital and the proposed airport expansion, was "the main growth area for the next three years within Queensland”.

"From our side it's now about having the right applicants and actually having enough people to fill these vacancies,” Ms Hollis said.