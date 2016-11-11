Taking you back to the '50s at The J

IT'S time to get your dancing shoes on and warm up those vocal cords in preparation for one of the most loved musicals of all time, Grease.

For two shows only the Coast Academy of Song and Dance will perform at The J on Saturday, November 12, at noon and again at 6.30pm.

This well-loved story of when boy meets girls in High School America will have you hand-jiving in the aisles.

The talented 110-strong cast will perform hit after hit.

CASD Principal Anna Quayle, herself an ex professional music theatre performer, is delighted with the talent and enthusiasm of her students.

"It's been a lot of fun preparing for this show,” Ms Quayle said.

"My school puts on musicals every year and so the students learn singing, dancing and acting, and every student gets a solo part in the show.”

Since CASD started in January 2015 the school has grown to 120 students.

Tickets are available from The J.

Adults are $30, $25 for concessions and $25 for children under 16.

Tickets are includes afternoon tea.

To book visit thej.com. au/whats-on/grease.