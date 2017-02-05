32°
Taste of Art on show at Noosa Gallery

5th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
PROUD: Alison Keal with Because it's Emma, a portrait of iconic Noosa artist Emma Freeman.
PROUD: Alison Keal with Because it's Emma, a portrait of iconic Noosa artist Emma Freeman. Amber Macpherson

WALKING through the Noosa Regional Gallery, the quality of its most recent display could fool guests in to thinking they were at GOMA in Brisbane.

The exhibition is called Taste of Art, and it's a collection of the creative work from the Friends of the Noosa Regional Gallery group.

Jo Ball said the opening night of the exhibition was a success.

"What a wonderful opening Friends Taste of Art 2017 had at the gallery,” she said.

"The entries this year are all of very high quality.”

Guests enjoyed perusing the high quality of art.
Guests enjoyed perusing the high quality of art. Amber Macpherson

Ms Ball said a new prize category meant dozens of artists were confident they could present a solo exhibition.

"This year saw the inauguration of the emerging artist award and it is promising that 43 felt that they could prepare for a solo exhibition,” Ms Ball said.

Dominique Cohen won the emerging artist award for her ceramic sculpture En Route to Mars 1.

Janey Richards with her abstract piece.
Janey Richards with her abstract piece. Amber Macpherson

First prize for the two dimensional category went to Sam Vatovey with her painting Dialogue in Landscape, and second prize was Pam Walpole with Tributary Diptych.

Three dimensional first place went to Inge Tanner with Happy Hour, and second prize to Denis Forshaw with Blossom Jar.

Certificates of merit went to Brenda Smith, Dave Gilbert, Micheal Augustine and Chris Postle.

The exhibition runs until February 26. Visit noosa regionalgallery.com.au.

Topics:  art artists noosa noosa regional gallery taste of art

