Teachers cycle to beat child cancer

TWO Cooroy teachers have signed up for a cycling challenge to raise money for children fighting cancer.

Noosa District State High School teachers Brad Huggins and Bridge Muir will take part in the Great Cycle Challenge during the month of October.

The challenge is to set a cycling and fundraising goal to conquer before the end of the month.

Cyclists can clock distances travelled on the road or on exercise bikes.

Ms Muir and Mr Huggins have both set themselves a target of 500km and hope to raise $500 each.

Ms Muir said she signed up for the challenge as it supports an issue she and her students had been touched by.

"It's something that struck a chord with me,” Ms Muir said.

"We've had students battle different forms of cancer and I've also had two grandmothers pass away from cancer.

"It's an important talking point with my students - most people have been touched by cancer in some way.”

Ms Muir has cycled 140km so far and raised $270.

All funds will go to the Children's Medical Research Institute.

To donate to Ms Muir or Mr Huggins, visit greatcyclechallenge.com.au and search their names.