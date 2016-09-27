Terrific things in store for Peregian Village

Mayor Tony Wellington cuts the ribbon to the the $2 million White's IGA at the Peregian Village Market.

AS A rush of hundreds surged through the new $2-million Whites' IGA supermarket in the just-opened Peregian Village Market, co-owner Roz White's words of welcome may have already set in.

"We may stand here today as the owners of the store, but once those doors open this store becomes a community store," she said on Wednesday around 10.30am.

Ms White had thanked the Peregian community for "welcoming us and embracing us to their wonderful beautiful community".

"We promise to do the very best we can to deliver excellence to you."

She said the IGA had taken 18 months of planning, nine months of building "but amazingly only six and a half weeks of a final phase fit-out".

"The concept of this store began when I literally woke up in the middle of the night and began scribbling down a concept plan, which is the base of the store that we have here today," Ms White said.

She said this was about bringing a "vision to a reality".

"The inspiration of this store has been built with a global view but localised; it is a collection of ideas and exciting new concepts to engage our customers.

"To be progressive you have to think differently and act differently."

The market overall should create 100 local jobs and the Whites, like the developer Tony Scanlon, wanted this to be an economic generator.

Mr Scanlon, who bought the old caravan park site 15 years ago, has gone with local suppliers, local builders and local business while the IGA is all about local fitters, staff and using local produce.

Ms White said: "We always try to keep it local, whether it be it sourcing produce, supporting community initiatives or giving people the opportunity to be a part of our team."

A green feature is the low energy $1-million refrigeration by Advanced Refrigeration Technology at Warana, which designed, built and installed the system.

Mr Scanlon said this was a world-class supermarket and thanked the Whites for "sharing common values" in "this great area".

"I'd also like to thank the Noosa Shire Council for their excellent communication skills during this project," Mr Scanlon said.

He said Peregian local Deputy Frank Wilkie had provided "fantastic support" and paid tribute council's planning manager Kerri Coyle.

"She is absolutely serious about good development and Kerri we appreciate that - we share those same views."

Mr Scanlon said the Peregian Beach Business Association had "got in behind us and seen that we were delivering a good project". Mr Scanlon's next stage on his land will be to realise his boutique resort development called Essence of Peregian Beach.

Noosa residents have not always seen eye to eye with developers, but Mayor Tony Wellington has given credit to the Peregian Village Market's main man Tony Scanlon for helping block a rival supermarket and retail centre.

While congratulating MrScanlon and his team for their investment in Peregian, Cr Wellington told a large opening crowd of the legal challenge the new Noosa Council was facing after a deemed refusal of the centre at the old bowls club.

"The Multi Span development would have split Peregian by creating a new centre 350m away from the village square. Almost one in four Peregian residents lodged a protest.

"It was the application by the Scanlon Property Group for this (PeregianVillage market) development that put the final nail in the coffin," he said.

"The proposal for the development we are here to celebrate received a high number of submissions in favour."

"This development also paved the way for council to purchase the bowls club land, and thus embark on a fruitful collaboration with the community over development of that land," the mayor said.

"I congratulate Tony Scanlon, not only on his vision for the community but also his commitment to keeping jobs and businesses based here."

The centre houses local businesses and is expected to generate up to 100 jobs.