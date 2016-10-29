Tewantin Prep students and plants grow together

TEWANTIN State School Prep students took out their greenest thumbs last week for the school's annual Tree Planting Day.

With the assistance of a Year 6 buddy, each Prep student planted an endemic plant that will help to attract a variety of animals into the school, as well as beautifying the school grounds.

Teacher Ashley Keune said the plants symbolise the educational journey ahead of the young students.

"The prep students will be able to watch their plant grow and develop throughout their schooling at Tewantin State School, and the senior classes will have a plant that symbolises their last year at the school,” Mr Keune said.

"Another aim of the annual Tree Planting Day is to raise awareness of the importance of plants, in particular local natives within our environment.”

Some species that were planted include Blue Tongue, Hovea, Shaggy Pea and Lemon-scented Tea Tree.

The 110 plants were planted around the tuckshop and hall area.

During the last five years, more than 500 plants have been added to the school grounds.

Mr Keune said this year's Tree Planting Day was the most successful on record.