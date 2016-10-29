27°
News

Tewantin Prep students and plants grow together

29th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
FLOWER POWER: Students plant a tree at Tewantin State School for National Tree Day.
FLOWER POWER: Students plant a tree at Tewantin State School for National Tree Day.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TEWANTIN State School Prep students took out their greenest thumbs last week for the school's annual Tree Planting Day.

With the assistance of a Year 6 buddy, each Prep student planted an endemic plant that will help to attract a variety of animals into the school, as well as beautifying the school grounds.

Teacher Ashley Keune said the plants symbolise the educational journey ahead of the young students.

"The prep students will be able to watch their plant grow and develop throughout their schooling at Tewantin State School, and the senior classes will have a plant that symbolises their last year at the school,” Mr Keune said.

"Another aim of the annual Tree Planting Day is to raise awareness of the importance of plants, in particular local natives within our environment.”

Some species that were planted include Blue Tongue, Hovea, Shaggy Pea and Lemon-scented Tea Tree.

The 110 plants were planted around the tuckshop and hall area.

During the last five years, more than 500 plants have been added to the school grounds.

Mr Keune said this year's Tree Planting Day was the most successful on record.

Noosa News

Topics:  national tree planting day plant prep students tewantin state school tree

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Tewantin Prep students and plants grow together

Tewantin Prep students and plants grow together

TEWANTIN State School Prep students took out their greenest thumbs last week for the school's annual Tree Planting Day.

New sport lands bid

Making a stand for Peregian Springs community - more than 500 people demand to the local golf club is saved from further development.

Peregian Springs development battle back on

Tom's on board for artisans to perfect green and clean

GREEN DREAM: Master surfboard shaper Tom Wegener at his Cooroy workshop shed.

Cooroy shaper now a board "doctor”

College is Off Wall

OFF THE WALL: St Teresa's dancers like to keep their performances nice and edgy.

St Teresa's Catholic College goes all arty

Local Partners

Tewantin Prep students and plants grow together

TEWANTIN State School Prep students took out their greenest thumbs last week for the school's annual Tree Planting Day.

Call in engineers to fix road blackspot

Hinterland local Warren O'Neill is keen to talk road upgrades with Councillor Frank Pardon.

Road fix call

Markets guide: where to grab the best bargains

The Caloundra Street Fair is a great way to spend your weekend.

To market, to market for the best buys on the Coast.

The Cat Empire and Xavier Rudd to headline summer series

EDGY: The Cat Empire will hit Sandstone Point, Bribie Island, as part of their Australian tour.

Take a trip down memory lane with The Cat Empire and Xavier Rudd.

Together again: Josh Pyke and Bob Evans on tour

Josh Pyke and Bob Evans are touring together.

Josh Pyke and Bob Evans are on the road again.

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

MILEY Cyrus confirmed she is once again engaged to Liam Hemsworth but confessed she doesn't always wear her ring because it doesn't match her eccentric style

Former Oasis frontman threw popcorn at his brother

The Gallagher brothers have famously feuded for many years.

Oasis brothers still haven't made up

Markets guide: where to grab the best bargains

The Caloundra Street Fair is a great way to spend your weekend.

To market, to market for the best buys on the Coast.

OUR SAY: Why musicians should be called 'tradies'

Should bands be paid every time they play? Journalist and musician Tom Gillespie thinks so.

We need to change the way we think about musicians.

The Kardashian sex tape has gone virtual reality

Vivid make Kim Kardashian West sex tape a virtual reality experience

Mariah Carey and James Packer discussing relationship

Mariah Carey and James Packer are discussing how to work things out

January Jones: Take time away from your phone

January Jones needs time away from her phone

Vantage House &amp; Land Package - Unbelievable Value!

85 Elements Collection, Park Avenue, Peregian Springs 4573 ...

House 3 2 1 $387,680

Located at 66 The Avenue 'Park Avenue Residences'. Best Value on the Sunshine Coast! Perfect for first home buyers who may get $20k grant and stamp duty...

Complete with a forest view!

11 Red Cedar Street, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 Offers around...

** Open Saturday 10-10.30am ** With great street appeal and positioned across from a forest, this Sippy Downs residence will be hard to beat! Smart design allows...

Rare Flat Acre with Granny Flat

4 Casuarina Drive, Little Mountain 4551

House 5 3 10 $759,000

If an easy care acreage property is what you are after, then look no further than this property in a well sought after area of Little Mountain. The family has...

Ocean View Duplex, Prestigious Buderim Location

21 Horseshoe Bend, Buderim 4556

3 2 2 Contact Agent

A luxury choice for those wanting the Buderim lifestyle with time left to enjoy the finer things in life. No Body Corporate fees and low maintenance design means...

Serendipitous Lakefront Living

5 Regal Crescent, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Few houses enjoy such a privileged position, offering an infusion of relaxed style and sophistication... 5 Regal Crescent is that rare lakefront property offering...

FANTASTIC LOCATION, QUALITY, SPACIOUS HOME, YOU WILL LOVE IT!!!

15 Flooded Gum Court, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 2 Mid to High...

** Open Saturday 1-1.30pm ** Located in one of Parklakes Estate's premier streets, Flooded Gum Court is a peaceful circuit with quality homes and great neighbours.

Rake in the Rent!

36/17-33 Scholars Drive, Sippy Downs 4556

Unit 2 2 1 $229,000

Designed for student accommodation, this profitable investment powerhouse is a landlord's dream come true. This two bedroom townhouse is conveniently located...

A DUPLEX PAIR UP FOR GRABS

12 Collins Lane, Golden Beach 4551

5 2 2 $790,000 - ALL...

- Positioned on over 900m2 in a quiet cul-de-sac lies your opportunity - A moments walk to the waters edge of Pumicestone Passage - Rear duplex comprises of 2 or 3...

Large Family Home Ideal for Toddlers to Teens

12 Warung Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

House 4 3 4 Auction 26...

Enjoy an elevated location which captures fantastic breezes and appreciate the very easy access to both the world class Sunshine Coast CBD development and the...

Style and Sophistication in Prestigious Buderim

1/38 Danielle Place, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Auction Unless...

Nestled quietly at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac this spacious and accommodating home is welcoming and appeals to all. Perfectly positioned to capture natural...

ANALYSIS: How the Coast is taking on a new identity

Sunshine Coast University Hospital at sunset, looking through Kawana.

From beach culture to business-based economy

The changing shape of Sunshine Coast homes

Dan Sowden takes bidding on 95 Alfriston Dr, Buderim, at the Ray White in-rooms auction event at Mercedes-Benz Maroochydore.

Higher density is inevitable if growth is to be properly catered for

Big projects aim for a ready and affordable housing supply

Images from a computer-generated 'fly-over' of Stockland's new city south of Caloundra, Aura.

A number of major projects have already been approved and commenced

Spectacular Coast is the dream shoot

Property photos taken by Philippe Lamarque and the Vertigo Imaging team.

Power of the picture remains strong

BIG READ: Population drives big Coast squeeze

Change is waiting in the wings for the Sunshine Coast property market.

The state of play for the real estate industry on the Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!