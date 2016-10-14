The history of the failed hospice

SUE Storey, a palliative care nurse, wanted nothing more than to give the dying a tranquil place to spend their last days.

She and her friend Terry Clarke-Burrows, both nurses for Queensland Health, set up Katie Rose Cottage almost 10 years ago as a place for those with terminal illness to pass in a "home away from home”.

Today, Katie Rose Cottage has become a divisive issue with two separate factions, a closed hospice and nowhere in the Noosa region for dying people to live out their last few days other than a hospital bed.

Ms Storey said that amid the disputes between the board and financial members what had been forgotten was the cause both parties are fighting for.

"That's the saddest thing, is not once do they talk about the dying,” she said.

"We've still got these people calling us, we're hearing about people that want to go to the cottage, but it's closed.

"We know people in this community have died waiting for Katie Rose to come back.”

Ms Storey believed the controversy began in 2012, when the board of directors were left to manage Katie Rose Cottage.

"They did not utilise our model, they changed the model completely,” she said.

"Their model didn't work. Our model did. We had the same number of people each year, about 80 guests each year, and it was tight. But it worked.”

Following the separation of the founders from the cottage, Ms Storey said she and Ms Clarke-Burrows had watched the hospice crumble.

"I wasn't able to have anything to do with the facility, but we have watched, we have seen the wastage, we have seen improper treatment of volunteers,” she said.

"It's just made us very very sad.”

Despite the disastrous end to the hospice, Ms Storey said it was clear the community supported her cause.

"Maybe all of this has been in our favour in the end, because people are now aware that they want a cottage-type hospice and they will support us,” she said.

Ms Storey said she owed it to those who have passed away at the hospice to reopen one for those in need, albeit only temporarily.

"We have to do this in memory of all of those people who have passed away, for all those people who loved what Katie Rose did for their family member,” Ms Storey said.

"We've been given this property; it's a start.”

TIMELINE:

2006: Idea for a community hospice is developed by Terry Clarke-Burrows and Sue Storey.

2009: Katie Rose Cottage first opens on Redwood Rd, Doonan with the capacity to care for three terminally ill guests.

Katie Rose Cottage welcomes its first guest, Les Lait, 86, to the hospice.

Op-shops open in Cooroy, Tewantin and Noosaville to fund the hospice.

February 2011: The hospice is relocated to Eumundi Rd, Doonan with the capacity for six guests, including a room for children and teenagers.

February 2011: Founders Sue and Terry announce in they will release the reins of the charity to the board of directors.

2012: Dr Frank Lewins is appointed chairman of the board.

2013: Katie Rose Cottage renamed Sunshine Hospice.

November 2015: Hospice faces a 'funding crisis'. Board members secure government funding - Queensland Health provides $100,000.

December 2015: Sunshine Hospice closes.

February 2016: Hospice board announces plan to open a new purpose-built hospice to gain private hospital accreditation.

July 2016: Some financial members demand the Sunshine Hospice board stands down.

September 2016: Palliative care equipment at the Cottage is locked up. The Doonan property is listed for sale.

October 2016: Financial member Carol Raye and original founder Sue Storey announce plans to open a new hospice temporarily in the Noosa hinterland.