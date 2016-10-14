22°
News

The history of the failed hospice

14th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
NOT HAPPY: The Katie Rose Cottage saga ended in protests.
NOT HAPPY: The Katie Rose Cottage saga ended in protests. Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SUE Storey, a palliative care nurse, wanted nothing more than to give the dying a tranquil place to spend their last days.

She and her friend Terry Clarke-Burrows, both nurses for Queensland Health, set up Katie Rose Cottage almost 10 years ago as a place for those with terminal illness to pass in a "home away from home”.

Today, Katie Rose Cottage has become a divisive issue with two separate factions, a closed hospice and nowhere in the Noosa region for dying people to live out their last few days other than a hospital bed.

Ms Storey said that amid the disputes between the board and financial members what had been forgotten was the cause both parties are fighting for.

"That's the saddest thing, is not once do they talk about the dying,” she said.

"We've still got these people calling us, we're hearing about people that want to go to the cottage, but it's closed.

"We know people in this community have died waiting for Katie Rose to come back.”

Ms Storey believed the controversy began in 2012, when the board of directors were left to manage Katie Rose Cottage.

"They did not utilise our model, they changed the model completely,” she said.

"Their model didn't work. Our model did. We had the same number of people each year, about 80 guests each year, and it was tight. But it worked.”

Following the separation of the founders from the cottage, Ms Storey said she and Ms Clarke-Burrows had watched the hospice crumble.

"I wasn't able to have anything to do with the facility, but we have watched, we have seen the wastage, we have seen improper treatment of volunteers,” she said.

"It's just made us very very sad.”

Despite the disastrous end to the hospice, Ms Storey said it was clear the community supported her cause.

"Maybe all of this has been in our favour in the end, because people are now aware that they want a cottage-type hospice and they will support us,” she said.

Ms Storey said she owed it to those who have passed away at the hospice to reopen one for those in need, albeit only temporarily.

"We have to do this in memory of all of those people who have passed away, for all those people who loved what Katie Rose did for their family member,” Ms Storey said.

"We've been given this property; it's a start.”

TIMELINE:

2006: Idea for a community hospice is developed by Terry Clarke-Burrows and Sue Storey.

2009: Katie Rose Cottage first opens on Redwood Rd, Doonan with the capacity to care for three terminally ill guests.

Katie Rose Cottage welcomes its first guest, Les Lait, 86, to the hospice.

Op-shops open in Cooroy, Tewantin and Noosaville to fund the hospice.

February 2011: The hospice is relocated to Eumundi Rd, Doonan with the capacity for six guests, including a room for children and teenagers.

February 2011: Founders Sue and Terry announce in they will release the reins of the charity to the board of directors.

2012: Dr Frank Lewins is appointed chairman of the board.

2013: Katie Rose Cottage renamed Sunshine Hospice.

November 2015: Hospice faces a 'funding crisis'. Board members secure government funding - Queensland Health provides $100,000.

December 2015: Sunshine Hospice closes.

February 2016: Hospice board announces plan to open a new purpose-built hospice to gain private hospital accreditation.

July 2016: Some financial members demand the Sunshine Hospice board stands down.

September 2016: Palliative care equipment at the Cottage is locked up. The Doonan property is listed for sale.

October 2016: Financial member Carol Raye and original founder Sue Storey announce plans to open a new hospice temporarily in the Noosa hinterland.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The history of the failed hospice

The history of the failed hospice

The Katie Rose Cottage saga started as an idea for a place for the terminally ill to die in a tranquil setting and ended in two opposing factions and protests.

Gentle Andy Meek will be missed

BIG HEART: Dr Andy Meek was a self defence instructor and a dentist.

Noosa man killed in a motorcycling incident had 'a heart of gold'

New beginning for Katie Rose Cottage

STARTING OVER: The Katie Rose Cottage committee has secured a new property.

Katie Rose founder plans to open a new hospice

Lions striking coaching coup

ON THE BALL: It does not get any better than this - the Noosa Lions have lured back top coaching talent Kevin Aherne-Evans.

Noosa Lions sign one of their own

Local Partners

The history of the failed hospice

The Katie Rose Cottage saga started as an idea for a place for the terminally ill to die in a tranquil setting and ended in two opposing factions and protests.

Wayne a true Backyard Legend

HELPING HAND: Tewantin's Wayne Bailey was nominated for the Backyard Legend Day award by neighbour Alf Harper.

Tewantin's Wayne Bailey is more than just a friendly face

Gentle Andy Meek will be missed

BIG HEART: Dr Andy Meek was a self defence instructor and a dentist.

Noosa man killed in a motorcycling incident had 'a heart of gold'

New beginning for Katie Rose Cottage

STARTING OVER: The Katie Rose Cottage committee has secured a new property.

Katie Rose founder plans to open a new hospice

Lions striking coaching coup

ON THE BALL: It does not get any better than this - the Noosa Lions have lured back top coaching talent Kevin Aherne-Evans.

Noosa Lions sign one of their own

TN's mixed bag for cricket campaigns

UNDER FIRE: The Tewantin Noosa attack puts pressure on Gympie.

Noosa Tewantin cricket faces up to new season

Teachers cycle to beat child cancer

ON YOUR BIKE: Noosa District State High School teacher Bridge Muir.

Teachers sign up for challenge to beat child cancer

'Normal' a great feeling

PERFECT FIT: Tracey Grills is opening a lingerie and prosthetics shop in Maroochydore early next month.

This new lingerie shop is just for women who've had breast cancer

THE Sunny Cowgirls have grown up.

READY TO ROLL: The Sunny Cowgirls have hit the road and will play the Villa Noosa Hotel next Thursday.

THE Sunny Cowgirls have grown up.

CMC Rocks tickets gone in 360 seconds

CMC Rocks tickets gone in 360 seconds

Pre-sales sell-out in just six minutes

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

Clancy Ryan is a contestant on The Bachelorette.

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

Contemporary Buderim Home on over 1500m2

16 Dixon Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 3 Auction 29 October...

If you are looking for privacy and seclusion on top of Buderim, then look no further than this stylish home exploding with charisma and a touch of country charm.

Best Waterfront in Maroochydore!

26 Tepequar Drive, Maroochydore 4558

House 5 3 2 Auction 5 November...

Position is everything with Waterfront properties, and this one does not disappoint. Boasting a large north facing 735m2 block, with approximately 20m of frontage...

Your Lake Front Dream Starts Here!

37 Oak Grove Way, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 $669,000...

Few houses enjoy such a privileged position, fewer are located in one of the most tightly held and sought after streets in Sippy Downs and even fewer are this...

&quot;Mons Station&quot; - A Private Sanctuary of Space and Style...

81 Sawreys Road, Buderim 4556

House 5 2 2 $819,000

This is one of those rare properties that feels miles away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, yet is incredibly convenient to shopping, great schools and...

Buderim Mountain Acreage with Tennis Court

47 Orme Road, Buderim 4556

House 5 2 2 Auction

Spectacular North facing ocean views to Mudjimba Island, and beyond flood into virtually every room. Acclaimed Noosa architect Ken Robinson has not only optimised...

PRIVATE PELICAN WATERS FAMILY ENTERTAINER

7 Lander Street, Pelican Waters 4551

House 4 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

- Tough decision made, owners say sell, creating an amazing opportunity - Immaculate four bedroom plus study home set on a 700sqm block - Spacious open plan...

Worst House, Best Street

12 Dalby Street, Maroochydore 4558

House 3 1 1 Auction 5 November...

We hear it, we always want it and it's hard to find. The worst house in the street with the greatest potential is attractive to so many because it represents one...

TICKS ALL THE BOXES

9 Burgess Drive, Tewantin 4565

House 3 2 2 $569,000

An immaculate home, everything you could want, nothing left to do but move in, put your feet up and enjoy. Spacious inside with an abundance of windows in both...

STYLE, SPACE AND SOPHISTICATION

10 Cassowary Street, Aroona 4551

House 4 3 2 BY NEGOTIATION

- Spacious & immaculate four bedroom family home on 700m2 elevated block - Sleek, renovated kitchen with stone bench-tops & 900mm gas cooker - Multiple living...

CRACKER CALOUNDRA ACREAGE

29 Jordan Street, Meridan Plains 4551

House 4 2 2 $625,000

- Gentle sloping 4044smq block - Neat & tidy 4 bedroom low set brick & tile home - Features separate living areas and renovated kitchen - Easy drive to Caloundra...

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Councillors swing on the Breeze decision

Aria's Breeze development at Mooloolaba.

Debate over the fate of the Breeze Apartments is raging

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction