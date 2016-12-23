The perfect match is stil "smoking” with passion

IN 1953 Margaret Ellis was just 17 when she asked Michael 'Mick' Myers for a match to light her cigarette.

She didn't know it then but she was to light a flame which is still burning strongly today.

They have in Tewantin, she and Mick (86) celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their two sons, four grandchildren and friends.

Proudly on display were messages of congratulation from Queen Elizabeth, Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Wide Bay MP LLew O'Brien and Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington.

Margaret recalled for Seniors that moment when she first saw Mick sitting on the steps outside Torquay Surf Club.

"Smoking was very social in those days,” Margaret said.

"If you were 17, you had to have a cigarette in your hand.

"There were a lot of lifesavers there but I rather fancied this one and I asked him for a light.”

They were married at Sandringham, had two boys and in 1966 went to Brisbane, where Mick had a job as state manager for a wine and spirits company and Margaret was a doctor's receptionist.

They built a house and were there until 1984 before moving to Sunshine Beach.

They are now both happily retired and among their volunteer work is Meals on Wheels, something they have done for 20 years.

So what are the values than underpin such a successful marriage? Both agree tolerance and respect for each other is vital.

"It sounds simple but it is 100 per cent important," Margaret said.

"I think romance as well. Mick is something of a romantic.

"When he goes swimming in the morning, he brings me back some flowers.

"I always get lovely presents at birthdays and anniversaries.”

And what does Mick think about his perfect match of 60 years ago?

"Don't let anyone ever tell you, smoking isn't good for you.”