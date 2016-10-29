The sporting world is here for the Tri

27°
Peter Gardiner | 29th Oct 2016 6:50 AM
Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival. October 31, 2015. Bolt, 5km run. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily
Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival. October 31, 2015. Bolt, 5km run. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily Patrick Woods

IT'S action stations as we kicked off the town's signature sports tourism experience, the Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival on Wednesday morning with the Endura Run Swim Run.

Then yesterday all the sporting stars like Cowboys and former Broncos star forward Ben Hannant and Brisbane Lions' Dan Rich came out to play Noosa Golf Club course from 11am as part of the Noosa Tri Charity Golf day.

Surf Ironwoman Courtney Hancock and V8 Supercar driver and Bathurst wnner Will Davison are also here to compete in the Noosa Tri.

This morning it's the traditional heart-starter to a huge weekend, with the Breakfast Fun Run through Noosa Woods out to the entrance of the national park and back. This afternoon from Main Beach all the big swimming guns will be looking to take out the Arena Noosa 1000 Ocean Swim which fires up at 4.15pm. Saturday will be the Coates Hire Noosa Superkidz Triathlon and the Tingirana Noosa Special Triathlon run from Chaplin Park by a super day of racing which includes the Noosa Legends Triathlon, Subaru Noosa Australian Open Criterium and Noosa Asics Bolt, before the big one on Sunday morning with bragging rights for those whose sole triathlon hit out is Noosa.

And then it's Tri party time for everyone.

