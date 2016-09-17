The story behind Bullitt Espresso

RISE UP: Bullitt Espresso has risen from the coffee grounds to become a successful coffee stop.

FROM struggling lows to soaring highs, Bullitt Espresso has come face to face with hardship a number of times - and beaten it.

Recently celebrating its five-year anniversary, locals might remember the little caffeine stop on the corner of Mary St and Gibson Rd as a vintage silver caravan coffee dispensary.

Since then, the site has transformed into a permanent structure built out of a shipping container.

Owner Micheal Baviello, said he was working in Noosa in his previous career as a builder when the opportunity for a career change appeared in the shape of an Airstream caravan.

The original Bullitt Espresso van.

"I was doing a job down the road, for my cousin, building, we had to store some stuff for him,” Micheal said.

"His friend turned up with a caravan and he said 'just put it inside that for now', and I said 'this thing?', it was like this beautiful silver Air Stream.

"And I said 'what do you do with this?' He said, 'we were selling coffees when (there) was the floods down in Brisbane'.”

"That's when I thought, I wouldn't mind a career change. And so I said 'can I take it over, if you don't mind?' and he said 'yeah go for it'. So I just had to find my spot, and that's when we started next door.”

A simple beginning like this could only be too good to be true.

Owner Micheal Baviello said he was three months into selling coffees from the Air Stream when the complaints started rolling in.

"On Mary St, because of the council plan, you can't have a food outlet on Mary St,” Micheal said.

"And when I looked into it a bit more, I said 'this is actually the Gibson Rd block'. And they (council) looked into it, and they said, 'oh yeah'.”

Micheal recalls a wet, sombre morning when he first opened Bullitt Espresso.

"It was a bit depressing when we got our complaint. Things were tough back then, people were losing money, the GFC happened,” Micheal said.

"I remember a guy, he just stuck his head inside that window and he said to me, 'jeez, mate, you're selling coffee in the middle of winter, and everyone's going broke, good luck'.

"And I go, 'thanks'. And that actually drove me to really make it happen.”

From there, Micheal said another complaint inspired him to develop the permanent shipping crate building.

"When the complaint came in, it also opened up the door for me to create something as well,” Micheal said.

"I love creating stuff and making things and designing things. When it's up and I had to decide what to do, I said 'let's just do the container thing and hopefully that will go through'. So that was a big highlight.”

Bullitt Espresso Amber Macpherson

Bullitt Espresso opened as a secure, permanent food outlet in January last year, and has become even more popular with the locals, a personality hotspot, and a structural marvel.

"A couple of celebrities have come in - Mark Webber, Jo Beth (Taylor),” Micheal said.

"(The container's) created so much interest. We've been asked to franchise, we've got people who want me to design and build things with containers,” Micheal said.

"People just walk up and they order a coffee, and then they'll step back and say, 'is this a container?'.

"It took me longer than I thought, but it's awesome.”

Micheal said he very much enjoyed his new-found success.

"I just love seeing people come in all drowsy: 'I'll wake you up',” he smiles.