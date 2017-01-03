The Village Bicycle: a few beers and an idea

CELEBRATING a new year is a special time for everyone, but it has a special meaning for Village Bicycle owners Luke Czajkowskyj and Trevor Aylward.

"We were sitting on the beach drinking beers when the sun was coming up on New Year's Day, and we thought, maybe we should try and make this happen,” Trevor said.

"Our whole business model, everything that we were going to do, was written down on the back of a Four-X Gold box that we still have.”

It was this tipsy pact on the first day of 2013 that resulted in the friends now running one of the most successful bars and restaurants in Noosa, recently reopening with a bigger venue.

But, as with most dreams, there were hurdles.

"What happened up there, it was unexpected even to us,” Trevor said.

"We didn't ever assume in our wildest dreams that it would get that busy, or we would irritate anybody.”

Mid-last year, noise complaints started rolling in from residents of Bottlebrush Ave, adjacent to the old Village Bicycle venue.

Last August, suggestions were put to the Noosa Council to limit trading hours until 10pm.

Closing early just didn't coincide with the history of the Village Bicycle, and what it was all about.

"We (Luke and I) worked together at a restaurant. We started to go to the park after work and we'd have a knock-off beer,” Trevor said.

"Then it started to become a thing where there was five, six, 10 people every night having beers. Then other people from other restaurants would come.

"The whole reason we wanted to build it was because there was nowhere that was open that would sell food and a beer at 11 o'clock at night in town.”

Luke and Trevor said last year was a disheartening time, trying to liaise with the council, residents and their guests to keep everyone happy.

"We spent our whole life savings to open up the Village space,” Trevor said.

"We made all the calls, we talked to every single person, and everybody said yeah, it's zoned right, you can do this.

"It didn't come until the complaints came. We were three years in - how come nobody came the first week to fix these issues?

"And council trying to find the happy medium, was, on our part, something hard to swallow.

"But at the end of the day, we understand.

"We never came to make people unhappy, we came to make people happy.”

It was these challenging times that forced Trevor and Luke to rethink their approach, and reopen in a bigger and better venue on Sunshine Beach Rd - with no nearby residences in sight.

In late December, the Village Bicycle had its official relaunch, and the boys agreed they were humbled by all the support they had received.

"All we ever wanted to do was to make something that was going to make us a part of the community, and be able to live in this town, for our families, to raise our kids here,” Luke said.

"We did it for what we said we would do it for,” Trevor said.

"The neighbourhood bar and restaurant, where your friends will be there, whether you called them or not.”