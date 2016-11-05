32°
There are no silly billies in this lot

5th Nov 2016 1:24 PM
Hannah Parlane, Finley Bone and Piper Ozoux enjoying the rush of Noosa Billy Cart Grand Prix (1280x851)
Hannah Parlane, Finley Bone and Piper Ozoux enjoying the rush of Noosa Billy Cart Grand Prix

THIS is the sporting fun that relies on push turning to shove, and the 13th annual Noosa Billy Cart Grand Prix wasn't for the faint hearted.

Warm sunshine and light spring breezes greeted last Sunday's racegoers, but it was the clash of the pollies that drew the crowd and the fans didn't go home disappointed.

The atmosphere at Noosa Christian College was energetic and Member for Nicklin Peter Wellington and Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington opened the event.

But once the helmets went on and the flag was raised, the competition was on. Both elected officials participated in a race to kickstart the event.

It was Peter Wellington who took home the trophy - presented by event sponsor Geoff Edwards, from the Cooroy Bendigo Bank.

It was all in aid of raising funds for the college.

Races for all ages were held throughout the day and the kids surely slept well after a lot of pushing.

The racing was enhanced by a carnival atmosphere.

Fairy floss, camels, face painting, balloon twisting, a mechanical bull and various inflatable activities kept the kids busy and happy all day.

While the kids were playing, parents were able to browse the monster garage sale and various market stalls or simply sit in a shady spot sipping a coffee.

The Noosa Billy Cart Grand Prix has gone from strength to strength in recent years and even draws interstate visitors to the Sunshine Coast.

Many local businesses have proudly sponsored the event over the years.

This year the major sponsors were the Bendigo Bank, Living Valley Springs Health Retreat and Gympie Eye Centre.

Thoughts now turn to the 2017 event and how to make it even better.

Anyone interested in getting involved in 2017 can go to www.noosabillycart. com.

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's eldest son has cancer

