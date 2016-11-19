Three top tourism awards to locals

TAKING Noosa to the wider world is what our tourism strategists do well whether that involves trams tempting frozen Melbournians with our beach scenes or Kiwi travel shows.

Tourism Noosa has been recognised for the part it plays to Noosa's economic prosperity by taking out the silver award the Destination Marketing Award at the Queensland Tourism Awards

After last Friday night's gala Brisbane Convention Centre ceremony, Tourism Noosa CEO Damien Massingham said the awards were "a positive opportunity to showcase not only the region but individual businesses from the region”.

"This award is one of the most competitive categories to enter and our submission focused on the integrated brand marketing program delivered throughout the year,” he said.

Noosa Food & Wine 2016 also received bronze in the Festivals and Events category and Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat won silver in the Hosted Accommodation category.

"Noosa has an incredibly strong tourism industry and it is wonderful to see our operators and the Tourism Noosa Team being recognised as true industry leaders" Mr Massingham said.