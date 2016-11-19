27°
News

Three top tourism awards to locals

19th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TAKING Noosa to the wider world is what our tourism strategists do well whether that involves trams tempting frozen Melbournians with our beach scenes or Kiwi travel shows.

Tourism Noosa has been recognised for the part it plays to Noosa's economic prosperity by taking out the silver award the Destination Marketing Award at the Queensland Tourism Awards

After last Friday night's gala Brisbane Convention Centre ceremony, Tourism Noosa CEO Damien Massingham said the awards were "a positive opportunity to showcase not only the region but individual businesses from the region”.

"This award is one of the most competitive categories to enter and our submission focused on the integrated brand marketing program delivered throughout the year,” he said.

Noosa Food & Wine 2016 also received bronze in the Festivals and Events category and Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat won silver in the Hosted Accommodation category.

"Noosa has an incredibly strong tourism industry and it is wonderful to see our operators and the Tourism Noosa Team being recognised as true industry leaders" Mr Massingham said.

Noosa News

Topics:  food and wine 2016 noosa noosa tourism queensland tourism awards

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Three top tourism awards to locals

Three top tourism awards to locals

Tourism Noosa has been recognised for the part it plays to Noosa's economic prosperity by taking out the silver award at the Queensland Tourism Awards

Just what did happen to Noosa's TAFE?

WRECKED: The TAFE Queensland East Coast Tewantin Campus is closed.

Just what has happened to Noosa's abandoned TAFE?

Traffic committee considers clamp option for illegal campers

A wheel clamp used to deter illegal parking.

Clamping down on campers

Surf loving Stephen makes a tourism point

LONG-TERM TIES: Stephen Gregg, left, pictured by Stuart Scott in 1968 with a new San Juan pintail surfboard with mates outside the Noosa Wave kiosk at the national park.

Tourism Noosa man loves to help

Local Partners

Three top tourism awards to locals

Tourism Noosa has been recognised for the part it plays to Noosa's economic prosperity by taking out the silver award at the Queensland Tourism Awards

Memorial wall is to Coast Guard rescue

WALL TRIBUTE: Coast Giard Noosa's David Gillies with the memorial wall that is helping raise valuable funds and give comfort to those who have lost loved ones.

Wall a fundraiser

Heavy bands unite for good cause

Darkc3ll.

Five bands hit the stage in the Mosh For Daniel

Singer-songwriter brings a unique sound

EARTH ROCK: Chris Flaskas

Chris Flaskas to play at Alex Heads tomorrow

Good music and beer when the Boy and Bear crew hit town

Boy and Bear

Band play the Coast tomorrow

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Chrissy Teigen thinks people should be more open about postpartum depression and admitted she got "super dark" at times after giving birth to her daughter Luna.

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

The Chefs Line gets shake-up

SBS food presenter Maeve OMeara.

The SBS favourite will have a very different look in the near future

Ewan McGregor forgives director's snub almost 20 years on

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in T2: Trainspotting.

Trainspotting star opens up about filming the sequel

Jon Hamm admits penis rumours could be worse

Jon Hamm is baffled by the "fascination" about his penis

Dr Phil slammed for exploitative Shelley Duvall interview

Has Dr Phil exploited Shelley Duvall?

Mariah Carey: Here, have a ferrari

Mariah Carey gave Nick Cannon a Ferrari

Lifestyle Living in Resort Community

24/11-15 Dunes Court, Peregian Springs 4573

House 3 2 2 $440,000

Resort community in the heart of Peregian Springs in a contemporary gated community "Caprice". Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle with easy access to central...

Just Finished Pristine Home, Picturesque Outlook!

112a Stumm Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 Auction On Site...

Just finished, this immaculate double storey home, built with fastidious care and attention to quality and detail, is being offered to the market; creating a...

Fully Furnished Investment Unit, One Street from the Beach!!!

5/7-9 Juan Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 3 2 1 $450,000

"Golden Triangle" investment opportunity in this tightly held beachside complex! This is a unique opportunity for the astute buyer to secure a fully furnished...

All of This for That!

21 Commercial Road, Kuluin 4558

House 4 2 2 $395,000

You never get all of this, for a price like that, but they're committed so now's your chance. With practically two homes in one, Northerly views to Mt. Coolum...

Your morning coffee with a side of Beach

34/146 Alexandra Parade, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 2 1 $529,000

Picture yourself waking up to a view like this every day. Your new abode is fully surrounded with ocean views, mountain views, parkland views and future city...

Half Acre Level Waterfront Blocks! Opportunity : Quick Don&#39;t miss out 1 Eastern Block has just come back to market! There are only 3 Blocks left !

1 Lake Kawana Boulevard, Birtinya 4575

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

Thought it wasn't possible? Well it is! This is an unheard of and never to be repeated opportunity. Located within the heart of the booming Oceanside Kawana...

Lavish Island Lifestyle Awaits!

5 Entrance Island , Bokarina 4575

House 5 3 3 Contact Agent

Sophisticated Sunshine Coast living of the highest calibre doesn't get any better than this architect-designed luxury waterfront home in the exclusive 'Entrance...

CURRIMUNDI BEACHSIDE

8 Elonera Street, Currimundi 4551

House 3 1 1 BY NEGOTIATION

SOLD BY LISA STOREY-WILSON CENTURY 21 COASTAL - Tightly held for 10 years, well maintained 3 bedroom home - Positioned on a 546m2 block, minutes walk to lake &...

PRICE REDUCED. GREAT VALUE. BIG YARD!

28/15 Rainforest Sanctuary Drive, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 2 569,000

INSPECT SATURDAY, SUNDAY AND NEXT WEDNESDAY 10-11:45AM Unbelievable value in this BRAND NEW air conditioned townhouse with a huge back yard and long drive way.

Now Reduced!

1/319 Main Road, Kuluin 4558

Duplex 3 1 2 $390,000

This beautifully renovated duplex offers everything the first homeowner or growing family is looking for. Low maintenance property, back yard for the kids, the...

Builders excited at 'ripple-on' effect of 5000 home project

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Coast builders react after scoring gig on 5000-home build project

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

Residents tell council to pay fair price or stay away

Maureen Beer, Pamela lane and Stewart, Juliet and Russell McKenzie are concerned about what the future holds.

Homes mooted for Draft Caloundra Plan changes put council on notice

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!