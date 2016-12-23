'Tiger' of a catch off our own beach

CAUGHT: Jonah Cooper had a close encounter on his jet ski with a massive tiger shark off Granite Bay that got hooked on a drum line.

NOOSA'S shark netting program has snared the largest shark in the past 12 months and also another of our most endangered.

Queensland Government data reveals almost 40 sharks have been caught off the Sunshine Coast in the past 12 months with the largest taken locally a 3.2m tiger shark.

That was caught on September 27.

Great hammerheads and long nose whalers were the sharks most commonly caught off Noosa, with four of each in the past year.

There as also a bull whaler caught off Sunrise Beach in May and two more caught off Noosa in June.

The Sunshine Coast was the only place in Queensland where a grey nurse shark was caught, which occurred off Noosa in a net on January 6.

Rainbow Beach's famed dive site Wolf Rock at is one of the few places in Australia where you can see grey nurses can be found all year round.

The shark most commonly caught in the shark control program this year was the long nose whaler, with 14 animals hooked.

Bull whalers and tiger sharks were the next species of shark most commonly caught off local beaches.

Bull whalers appear to be strong in numbers off Maroochydore Beach, with three caught in 2016, while long nose whalers were the most common caught off Marcoola Beach.