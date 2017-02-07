32°
News

Time to talk traffic woes

7th Feb 2017 8:00 AM
HOLIDAY SNARL: Real solutions to Noosa's transport issues are being sought.
HOLIDAY SNARL: Real solutions to Noosa's transport issues are being sought. Geoff Potter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOOSA has some serious transport issues to tackle and the Zero Emissions Noosa transport group is determined to gather the community's ideas to tackle them.

"We will be holding a community workshop on Saturday, February 11, at the Wallace Park Environment Centre and we want to gather up all the good ideas to take to the council,” transport group convenor Vivien Griffin said.

"People can drop in any time between 10am and noon to let us know their thoughts.

"Right now, we have a policy and action vacuum and so you get what I am calling the 'thought bubble phase', with proposals such as high-rise car parks or capping day-trippers being offered in the absence of serious analysis of real solutions.

"Council has always said we don't want big-city symbols but, frankly, you can't get much more of a big- city symbol than the traffic snarls that occur over the holiday period.

"Passenger numbers are declining on the free holiday buses and, of course, that will happen while they just get caught up in the traffic along with everyone else.

"We need to provide dedicated lanes for buses, scooters and bikes so they are an attractive alternative to the car. We talk about park and ride but do nothing.

"Noosa also has high carbon emissions from our dependence on the private motor vehicle for most of our trips.

"Can we reduce that car dependence by providing real, effective alternatives?

"Other councils, for example, have trialled e-bikes for commuter journeys. 2017-18 will be the first Wellington Council budget and we want to see innovative measures in that budget to respond to our transport challenges.”

The ZEN alliance has set the goal of zero community carbon emissions by 2026.

"We make no claims to have all the answers, especially with the hard task of reducing transport emissions,” Ms Griffin said.

"We do know we need to tackle both these issues as a united community if Noosa is to regain its role as a leader in environmental sustainability and continue as a desired destination.

"If people can't make it on the day, we would love to hear from them on our Zero Emissions Noosa Facebook page.”

Noosa News

Topics:  noosa traffic zero emissions noosa

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Heritage mill restoration work begins

Heritage mill restoration work begins

WORK to repair part of Cooroy's heritage-listed Lower Mill Site has begun.

Time to talk traffic woes

HOLIDAY SNARL: Real solutions to Noosa's transport issues are being sought.

Noosa group takes action with workshops

Peregian family comes face to face with bushfire

LUCKY: Lewis, Nikki, Terry and Jessica Shaughnessy survey the damage from the fire that burnt just metres from their Peregian Springs home.

"You hear about it but you don't know what it's like.”

Famous Halse Lodge celebrates 21 years

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Drew Pearson, with his team of energetic staff, celebrate 21 years of Halse Lodge.

FOR a youth hostel to turn 21, it's a big reason for celebration.

Local Partners

Heritage mill restoration work begins

WORK to repair part of Cooroy's heritage-listed Lower Mill Site has begun.

New bridge lowers flood risk

OPEN: Cr Greg Rogerson with project officer Greg Hill.

New bridge to lower flood risk, maintenance costs, raise safety

Tribal Mama Love specialises in 'hugs' for a happy life

Tribal Mama Love products.

The Tribal Mama Love range specialises in "hugs”

10 things to do for an entertaining week ahead

ON SONG: The cast of Underground Opera's season of West End to Broadway.

10 things to get you off the couch

Party on with live music all weekend

TRIBUTE TO A LEGEND: The Claptomaniacs will play Cooroy RSL tomorrow night.

Get your dancin' shoes on and see some live music

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

SOCIAL media has lit up over a suspicious wardrobe decision on Nine’s afternoon news show, just weeks after Amber Sherlock’s jacket meltdown made headlines.

How Lady Gaga faked Superbowl show's big moment

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Thrilling halftime show might just have been too good to be true

Lady Gaga Superbowl performance 'satanic ritual'

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

'She’s the spawn of Satan and part of the ‘New World Order’'

Is Australia in need of its own Donald Trump?

IS Australia ready for its own Trump figure?

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

Tim and Kyle pictured during their instant restaurant in Adelaide.

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest MKR record.

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

The illegal streams of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s fight were viewed by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Live-streaming that fight might land these folks in jail

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

THE ULTIMATE WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITY

8 Delisser Place, Pelican Waters 4551

Residential Land - This 1459sqm property is arguably the best vacant ocean access waterfront ... $1,200,000 - Under...

- This 1459sqm property is arguably the best vacant ocean access waterfront allotment on the Sunshine Coast - With an approximate 68m north-east water frontage and...

I Choose the Easy Life!

11-13 Tramline Rise Rise, Burnside 4560

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Whether seeking a quality investment property, first home or even to downsize â this truly immaculate, near new lowset home in a quiet family-friendly pocket of...

Hamptons Inspired Elegance &amp; Grace!

11 Malones Road, Kiels Mountain 4559

House 5 3 Million Plus...

The very essence of gracious, sophisticated acreage living - this stately home stands proudly on 1.77 magnificent, lush acres, with a tree-lined driveway, it is...

Central Maroochydore Townhouse - Low Body Corps

2/40 Anzac Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Town House 2 2 1 $449,000

Welcome to '40 Anzac' and the Sunshine Coast lifestyle that comes with it, this near new 2 bedroom townhouse with media room is ready to move into. Location is one...

Amazing Value On Offer!! Don&#39;t Miss Out!

11/6 Mari Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

You have found your mirage; the perfect holiday home/investment or a complete permanent sea-change, this air conditioned two bedroom apartment in Alexandra...

TRANQUIL BUSH SETTING

168 Carriage Way, Cooroibah 4565

House 3 2 5 $719,000

What a Find! This Architect designed Queensland style home has been purpose built for the climate to enjoy the peace and quiet of the bush. The home will appeal...

ONE OF BUDERIMS BETTER LOCATIONS

12 Gibson Street, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 $695,000

A solid 2 level brick home, immaculate, and in original condition is situated in a quiet Street on Buderim that is just a short walk to the local school, shops...

FANTASTIC FOR ENTERTAINING

7 Birkdale Court, Tewantin 4565

House 4 2 2 Offers Invited

FAMILY HOME OFFERS GREAT LIFESTYLE, COMFORTABLE LIVING AND A GREAT POOL Sure to please, living here will be very relaxing. This one level quality built home with...

BEACHSIDE POSITION - 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH A POOL

33 Careen Street, Battery Hill 4551

House 4 2 2 CONTACT AGENT

- An opportunity to purchase a large 4 bedroom home in a beachside location - Solid highset home may easily be converted to a dual living scenario - Upstairs...

LARGE WATERFRONT HOME WITH GENUINE DUAL LIVING POTENTIAL

74 Lamerough Parade, Pelican Waters 4551

House 5 3 2 CONTACT AGENT

- The home is bordered by a 20m Lake Magellan frontage - Comprising of five large bright and airy bedrooms with views - Serviced by three bathrooms including an...

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Foundations being laid for Coast's new city centre

FUTURE: Artist impression of the Corso West at SunCentral, Maroochydore.

Year ahead mapped out for massive development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Coast real estate agents take home top industry gongs

The Amber Werchon Property team, winners of the 2017 REIQ Awards for Excellence: Large Residential Agency at Brisbane City Hall.

Coast real estate agents have again shown they mean business

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!