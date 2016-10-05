27°
Titans star Chris McQueen visits Noosa

Amber Macpherson | 5th Oct 2016 10:58 AM
GOOD SPORT: Gold Coast Titans' Chris McQueen enjoys a coffee from Zabe Espresso Bar in Tewantin.
GOOD SPORT: Gold Coast Titans' Chris McQueen enjoys a coffee from Zabe Espresso Bar in Tewantin.

LOCALS know just how relaxing Noosa can be, especially for a sports star living life in the fast lane.

Gold Coast Titans second rower Chris McQueen visited Noosa on Thursday for a bit of R and R and a trip down memory lane.

Mr McQueen said he has childhood memories of Noosa from growing up in Kingaroy.

"We (family) all lived in Kingaroy, until I finished school,” Mr McQueen said.

"(I remember) going to the beach, just having fun.

"I've got two older brothers. Just mucking around, trying to surf, trying to boogie board, we were never very good at that, but during school holidays, just having fun.”

Following a disappointing loss to the Brisbane Broncos last month, Mr McQueen said he's proud of his team for making the finals.

"That was a big plus for us, we weren't expecting to do too much this year,” he said. "It was a tough game. That's footy, and that's the way it goes.

"It wasn't ideal, it was a tough loss but that's footy.”

Mr McQueen said he was just visiting Noosa for the day, but will return soon to have a proper break from his busy rugby league schedule.

"I'm going away on holidays for a couple of weeks, but once we get back, I'll spend a couple of weeks up here before we go back to training,” he said. "I just want to get out of the Gold Coast, get my head out of footy for a couple of weeks.

"That's the biggest thing is mentally switching off during the break.

"Get out of town, clear my head a bit.”

Sporting a couple of cuts and bruises, Mr McQueen said the Noosa lifestyle is a lot more relaxed than the Gold Coast, and a great place to postpone reality - temporarily.

"I kind of feel like I'm in that working headspace while I'm in the Gold Coast, because it is just so much more familiar,” he said.

"The day in, day out sort of feel about it, so coming up here definitely helps me to switch off and feel a bit more relaxed.”

Topics:  chris mcquen, gold coast titans, noosa, nrl, titans

Local Partners

