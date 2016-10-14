22°
TN's mixed bag for cricket campaigns

Randall Woodley | 14th Oct 2016 3:06 AM
UNDER FIRE: The Tewantin Noosa attack puts pressure on Gympie.
UNDER FIRE: The Tewantin Noosa attack puts pressure on Gympie.

TEWANTIN-Noosa Cricket Club had a mixed start to the season with the Firsts winning outright, the Thirds registering a first innings victory but the other three teams losing their matches.

The club's First Grade team are on top of the ladder after a great outright win on Saturday against last season's premiership team, Gympie Gold. Resuming the match on day two the situation was that TNT had scored 230 and Gympie were struggling at 8-45. Four of Gympie's rep players returned for day two and they managed to build the score to 105 before losing their last wicket. Trying to force an outright win, captain Jarrod Officer sent the Golds in again to bat on a featherbed wicket. They lost a wicket in the first over and throughout the afternoon the coastal bowlers and fielders kept up the pressure on all their batsmen. Wickets fell regularly and eventually the Gympie team were all out for 173. The outstanding bowler was Ash Poole who took five for 51. Others to take wickets were Jarrod (2), Cody Rzeszkowski (2) and Lachie Gunner (1).

With 48 runs to be scored the TNT boys came home in a flurry, losing two wickets before reaching the target. English import Chris Whitworth 23 not out and Stephen Shaw 26 no. carried the club to their first outright win in a couple of seasons. Seconds resumed their match against Yandina at Read Park last Saturday. The opposition had declared at their overnight score of 9/321. TNT's innings started disastrously, losing three wickets in the first five overs and a further wicket fell to have the home side 4-20. There were far too many loose shots by the top order batsmen and more discipline will be required in future matches. Sam Forrest debuting in 2s, had a crack to score 20 and formed a partnership of 36 with Jason Toohey (18). Two further quick wickets had TNT at 6-70 and in real trouble. Some good hitting late from Robbie Payton (20) and Dave Fichett (20) lifted the score to 118 all out. Batting again, Reece Langan scored a crisp 45 and Michael Perry 27 got starts but failed to go on. Ben Gear hit a composed 37 before being brilliantly caught at slip. Jason Toohey was not out on 32 at stumps. A first innings loss in the opening match of the season.

Thirds were away at Maleny chasing 311 to win. After losing a wicket early, Nev Kratzmann (77) and Steve Gallagher put on a brisk 50-run partnership to put TNT on track, having to score at four runs an over. When Steve departed, Phil Drescher (73) came to the crease and the two "old guns” gave a masterclass of how to chase down a big score putting together a 130-run partnership. Then a solid partnership between Darcy Morgan (28) and Kent Officer (22) had the target edging closer. A final 58-run partnership between Steve Sinclair (69) and Adam Waldron (11) allowed TNT to pass the target with 5 overs to spare. - Maleny 8 for 310. TNT all out 339. Fourths were chasing 208 to win against Palmwoods and batted all day. However, the TNT team lost 16 wickets during the day's play being all out for 92 in the first innings and six for 90 in the second. Michael Sobey made 15 and 27 in the 2nd innings (two solid captains innings). Graham Chaplin made 18 and not out 15 in the 2nd, youngster Mitch Langan made 10 and 11 in his first senior game. Palmwoods showed they are a very strong bowling side and in the first innings sent down 46 overs for 92 with only two wides.

Fifths, chasing Burpengary's score of 254, started well with the welcome return of Craig Moore (56) and Tony Watson (33) making an opening stand of 56. Unfortunately, four reasonably cheap wickets followed before juniors Dan Sinclair (21) and Innes Thompson (23 no) showed the older heads how it's done for a 7th wicket stand of 33. The tail failed to wag further and the TNT team ended up 90 runs short on 164. Burpengary batted a second time to finish on three for 81. Best of the bowlers were Innes Thompson 1-9, Kieran Latimer 1-20 and Justin Talbot 1-21.

- Randall Woodley

