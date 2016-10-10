Toddler airlifted to hospital after near-drowning

UPDATE:
A TODDLER has been airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue following a near drowning in a backyard pool at Noosa North Shore today.
The three-year-old girl was pulled from the water by her mother and was reportedly unresponsive for a short period before coughing up water and regaining consciousness.
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's Sunshine Coast-based helicopter was tasked at approximately 12.20pm, landing at the scene within 20 minutes.
The young patient was flown to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition
EARLIER:
A FEMALE toddler has been airlifted to hospital after a near-drowning incident on Noosa North Shore.
A QAS media spokeswoman said ambulance officers were called to a private residence on Noosa North Shore at approximately 12.10pm.
Female toddler airlifted in a stable condition to Nambour Hospital after a near drowning incident, #NoosaNorthShore at about 12.10pm.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 10, 2016
The toddler was then airlifted to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.