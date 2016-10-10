25°
Toddler airlifted to hospital after near-drowning

10th Oct 2016 2:31 PM Updated: 4:02 PM
The girl was airlifted to Nambour Hospital.
The girl was airlifted to Nambour Hospital.

UPDATE:

A TODDLER has been airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue following a near drowning in a backyard pool at Noosa North Shore today.

The three-year-old girl was pulled from the water by her mother and was reportedly unresponsive for a short period before coughing up water and regaining consciousness.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's Sunshine Coast-based helicopter was tasked at approximately 12.20pm, landing at the scene within 20 minutes.

The young patient was flown to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition

 

EARLIER:

A FEMALE toddler has been airlifted to hospital after a near-drowning incident on Noosa North Shore.

A QAS media spokeswoman said ambulance officers were called to a private residence on Noosa North Shore at approximately 12.10pm.

The toddler was then airlifted to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

Topics:  ambulance, drowning, noosa north shore, qas

