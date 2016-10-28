Tom's on board for artisans to perfect green and clean

MASTER Noosa surfboard shaper Tom Wegener is back in a very good place.

He's in his Cooroy workshop with a healed body and a razor-sharp mind always stepping ahead of convention to hand-craft the perfect "green” surfboard.

The former Californian surfer, pictured, did his dreaming of the ultimate non-toxic turn ons, out in the waves here in Noosa. But it took physically getting old before his time to find the mental rigour to help enlighten his industry that has weathered the toughest of times. Tom has used three years of downtime from his shaping tools, to hone his scholarly skills and churn out not only a PhD from the University of the Sunshine Coast, but also a book - Surfboard Artisans For The Love.

His debut publication, launched at Annie's Books in Peregian Beach this week, chronicles the tenacity of the local surfboard business in the wake of a flood of cheap overseas surfboards.

"It's a huge journey that I wanted to get down and I thought it was important,” he said as his "surfboard factory” is "coming out of mothballs”.

"I realised how much I missed it (surfboard making),” Tom said.

"One of the reasons I went into the academics was, I was having real trouble with my hips ... my whole body was being sore and was far older than it should have been.

"I've been doing different therapies and working my way out of it and getting myself fit again. I'm loving it again.”

And Tom, the man who helped create the wood and finless surfboard surge, is back experimenting.

"I've always wanted to make green surfboards,” he said.

"One of my goals has been to get kids back into the shaping rooms where they belong and using their hands, and the fibreglass methods that I have used aren't very good. So that's why I started using the wood surfboards and now I've replaced some of the wood with cork, so you can make a surfboard in your garage without toxic chemicals.”

He said the new boards combine wood, foam and cork.

"They are great. Under some pretty tough scrutiny they've done well,” he said.

"Back in March, with the (Noosa) Festival of Surfing, I made a series of finless boards and people have been riding them for just over six months now.

"And they've held up beautifully. In a way, the cork boards flex, it's a little bit like going from clay wheels on a skateboard to Cadillacs'.

"Man, it just feels good having that little bit of balance out of turns ... it's really exhilarating.”

The best part about Tom's boards is, that so far it has a happy ending and he declared last week: "We actually managed to overcome that really, really hard time.

"I've been talking to (Noosa shaper) Tully (St John) who has done Shotgun and Laguna Bay surfboards and all the different characters and they're all busy.

"Tully says 'Tom, I'm busy - I don't need any more orders until mid-next year, I'm just set'.”

He said locals have been supporting their artisans.

"When you support your local person, what they do is create other futures. When I did the whole wood surfboards thing, it was the locals who bought my wood surfboards and that developed as paulownia wood.

"And that developed into the alaia revolution which is the whole finless thing.

"Other people have taken it and run with it in other different directions, but if local people had not supported me the future might not have happened.”

And Tom takes great pride in being an artisan.

His definition is someone "who takes an idea, whether it's a ring or a guitar, and knows the principles behind that instrument and then can make that instrument with their hands”.

"When you're doing that, you're creating some individual piece which can lead to the next thing.”

It seems Noosa is saying - bring it on.