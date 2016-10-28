28°
News

Tom's on board for artisans to perfect green and clean

Peter Gardiner | 28th Oct 2016 8:23 AM
GREEN DREAM: Master surfboard shaper Tom Wegener at his Cooroy workshop shed.
GREEN DREAM: Master surfboard shaper Tom Wegener at his Cooroy workshop shed. Peter Gardiner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MASTER Noosa surfboard shaper Tom Wegener is back in a very good place.

He's in his Cooroy workshop with a healed body and a razor-sharp mind always stepping ahead of convention to hand-craft the perfect "green” surfboard.

The former Californian surfer, pictured, did his dreaming of the ultimate non-toxic turn ons, out in the waves here in Noosa. But it took physically getting old before his time to find the mental rigour to help enlighten his industry that has weathered the toughest of times. Tom has used three years of downtime from his shaping tools, to hone his scholarly skills and churn out not only a PhD from the University of the Sunshine Coast, but also a book - Surfboard Artisans For The Love.

His debut publication, launched at Annie's Books in Peregian Beach this week, chronicles the tenacity of the local surfboard business in the wake of a flood of cheap overseas surfboards.

"It's a huge journey that I wanted to get down and I thought it was important,” he said as his "surfboard factory” is "coming out of mothballs”.

"I realised how much I missed it (surfboard making),” Tom said.

"One of the reasons I went into the academics was, I was having real trouble with my hips ... my whole body was being sore and was far older than it should have been.

"I've been doing different therapies and working my way out of it and getting myself fit again. I'm loving it again.”

And Tom, the man who helped create the wood and finless surfboard surge, is back experimenting.

"I've always wanted to make green surfboards,” he said.

"One of my goals has been to get kids back into the shaping rooms where they belong and using their hands, and the fibreglass methods that I have used aren't very good. So that's why I started using the wood surfboards and now I've replaced some of the wood with cork, so you can make a surfboard in your garage without toxic chemicals.”

He said the new boards combine wood, foam and cork.

"They are great. Under some pretty tough scrutiny they've done well,” he said.

"Back in March, with the (Noosa) Festival of Surfing, I made a series of finless boards and people have been riding them for just over six months now.

"And they've held up beautifully. In a way, the cork boards flex, it's a little bit like going from clay wheels on a skateboard to Cadillacs'.

"Man, it just feels good having that little bit of balance out of turns ... it's really exhilarating.”

The best part about Tom's boards is, that so far it has a happy ending and he declared last week: "We actually managed to overcome that really, really hard time.

"I've been talking to (Noosa shaper) Tully (St John) who has done Shotgun and Laguna Bay surfboards and all the different characters and they're all busy.

"Tully says 'Tom, I'm busy - I don't need any more orders until mid-next year, I'm just set'.”

He said locals have been supporting their artisans.

"When you support your local person, what they do is create other futures. When I did the whole wood surfboards thing, it was the locals who bought my wood surfboards and that developed as paulownia wood.

"And that developed into the alaia revolution which is the whole finless thing.

"Other people have taken it and run with it in other different directions, but if local people had not supported me the future might not have happened.”

And Tom takes great pride in being an artisan.

His definition is someone "who takes an idea, whether it's a ring or a guitar, and knows the principles behind that instrument and then can make that instrument with their hands”.

"When you're doing that, you're creating some individual piece which can lead to the next thing.”

It seems Noosa is saying - bring it on.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Tom's on board for artisans to perfect green and clean

Tom's on board for artisans to perfect green and clean

Cooroy shaper now a board "doctor” after degree of recovery

Eumundi beer to be revived at its 'spiritual home'

CHEERS: Brewmaster Chuck Hahn is looking forward to the relaunch of the Eumundi Brewery at the Imperial Hotel.

Hahn and James Squire creator to help return local brew to Eumundi

'Schoolies are well-behaved here': Noosa resort

CELEBRATE: Noosa International manager Sue McNamara will welcome 140 schoolies next month.

Units reject school leavers but this resort says they're no problem

Eumundi author heading in the 'write' direction

WRITE IDEA: Eumundi author Sue McPherson has been chosen as one of 12 women to take part in The Athena Project.

Meet the woman who hated reading and went on to win a writing award

Local Partners

Tom's on board for artisans to perfect green and clean

Cooroy shaper now a board "doctor” after degree of recovery

College is Off Wall

OFF THE WALL: St Teresa's dancers like to keep their performances nice and edgy.

St Teresa's Catholic College goes all arty

Ted Mulry Gang on tour in memory of founder

The Originals: Ted Mulry Gang.

A reformed Ted Mulry Gang will tour in memory of Ted.

A Chap, Three Divas and ... where's the piano?

EXCITEMENT GROWING: A Chap, Three Divas and a Piano are planning a March show for The Independent Theatre next year.

The Indee's search is on for a piano to hit the right note.

Russell Morris shows he's 'the real thing' in music

Australian music legend Russell Morris.

An Australian music legend is coming to the Sunshine Coast.

Ted Mulry Gang on tour in memory of founder

Ted Mulry Gang on tour in memory of founder

SEVENTIES rock 'n'roll band Ted Mulry Gang is back on tour and coming to the Sunshine Coast in tribute to founder Ted Mulry, who died in 2001.

A Chap, Three Divas and ... where's the piano?

EXCITEMENT GROWING: A Chap, Three Divas and a Piano are planning a March show for The Independent Theatre next year.

The Indee's search is on for a piano to hit the right note.

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

COULD emojis help the MacBook again deliver a laptop revolution?

Angus T. Jones got miserable on Two and a Half Men

Child star's misery while shooting 'Two and a Half Men'

Russell Morris shows he's 'the real thing' in music

Australian music legend Russell Morris.

An Australian music legend is coming to the Sunshine Coast.

Don't miss smorgasbord of live theatre productions

Some of the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Don't miss The Breakfast Club's final performances in Nambour.

Bachelorette shock: "This isn't how it's supposed to go!"

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

Buderim&#39;s Best Address Needs a New Home

55 Eckersley Avenue, Buderim 4556

Residential Land Superb flat building site of 700sqm. in Buderim's premier dress circle is ... Auction

Superb flat building site of 700sqm. in Buderim's premier dress circle is offered today for the first time. Eckersley Avenue has long been registered as one of...

Rare Flat Acre with Granny Flat

4 Casuarina Drive, Little Mountain 4551

House 6 2 10 $759,000

If an easy care acreage property is what you are after, then look no further than this property in a well sought after area of Little Mountain. The family has...

SURF, REST &amp; PLAY

5/27 Pacific Boulevard, Buddina 4575

Unit 2 1 1 Auction 29th...

What a perfect way to start your day! Watch the sunrise, then check the surf from your balcony, or enjoy a leisurely stroll along the beach which is directly...

Style and Sophistication in Prestigious Buderim

1/38 Danielle Place, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Auction 26...

Nestled quietly at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac this spacious and accommodating home is welcoming and appeals to all. Perfectly positioned to capture natural...

Contemporary Buderim Home on over 1500m2

16 Dixon Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 3 Auction 29 October...

If you are looking for privacy and seclusion on top of Buderim, then look no further than this stylish home exploding with charisma and a touch of country charm.

Best Waterfront in Maroochydore!

26 Tepequar Drive, Maroochydore 4558

House 5 3 2 Auction 5 November...

Position is everything with Waterfront properties, and this one does not disappoint. Boasting a large north facing 735m2 block, with approximately 20m of frontage...

House Size Apartment on the River

2/311 Bradman Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 2 $515,000

Three Eleven on Bradman is without a doubt a property that will impress. The large residential style properties are situated in a small block of 6 and capture the...

Cottman Cottage

18 Cottman Street, Buderim 4556

House 3 1 1 Auction

Authentic and original Buderim home with the big views you can afford. Encompassing all the lifestyle benefits of living 'on top' and endless possibilities to...

LARGE Blockâ¦Quality Location!

3 117 Windsor Road, Burnside 4560

Residential Land 0 0 $215,000

If you have been dreaming about building your own home but are struggling to find a decent sized block at the right priceâ¦look no further; located in a lush...

ELDERLEY OWNERS ARE DOWNSIZING!

8 Dalzell Court, Burnside 4560

House 4 2 2 All Offers In The...

This impeccably presented home is ready to move in now! Nothing to spend on the home or garden, the pictures show it all. Just move in, relax on the balcony, enjoy...

Get ready to stop, and stop, and stop on Maud St

STOP GO: Traffic lights will be installed at the Maud St-Bungama St intersection as one of several intersection upgrades to cope with growth in Maroochydore.

Maroochydore gets yet more traffic lights

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available