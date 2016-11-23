28°
Tooth Fairy Wendy says goodbye

Michele Sternberg | 23rd Nov 2016 1:33 PM
Noosa's beloved "Tooth Fairy Wendy" is retiring after 21 years as the oral health admin officer at the Noosa Community Health Centre.
Noosa's beloved "Tooth Fairy Wendy" is retiring after 21 years as the oral health admin officer at the Noosa Community Health Centre.

FOR the past 21 years, Tooth Fairy Wendy has welcomed generations of patients to the Noosa Community Health Centre with a smile.

This month, Wendy Barrett decided to hang up her pretty wings for retirement and suddenly the smile becomes tears - tears of joy for all the people she has met and will miss dearly.

"I loved it. I loved every day,” she said.

"It was the people I met. All those beautiful, lovely people made every day special.

"Saying goodbye is difficult and I will miss you all.”

And yet, if you ask anyone who met Wendy while visiting the oral health clinic, they would say she was the one who made everyone feel special.

She was famous for sending out her "Message from the Tooth Fairy” postcards which is how she became known as Tooth Fairy Wendy.

"She is an absolute icon in this community for her amazing capacity to be kind to everyone irrespective of who they are and what program they access in the centre,” said Robyn Wyatt, nurse unit manager at the Noosa Community Health Centre.

"She has been the welcoming face, greeting all anxious and worried oral health and community health clients since the centre opened in 1994.”

Ms Wyatt said Wendy had a special ability to communicate to all clients, whether they were needle exchange, oral health, ante natal or child health customers.

"Wendy is a well respected, valued and much loved team member at Noosa Community Health and her wonderful sense of humour and support for all over the years will be greatly missed,” she said.

Wendy said she planned to spend more time with her husband in her retirement.

"I have three grandchildren so they will keep me busy, I'm sure.”

Tooth Fairy Wendy says "a big thank you to all the beautiful people that I have had the pleasure to meet ... it has been my privilege”.

"Also to my extended family, the incredibly fantastic, caring and compassionate team at the centre who not only care for the community but support on another always, thanks you.”

Tooth Fairy Wendy (Barrett) is retiring from her post at the Noosa Community Health Centre after 21 years of meeting patients with a smile.

Tooth Fairy Wendy says goodbye

Tooth Fairy Wendy (Barrett) is retiring from her post at the Noosa Community Health Centre after 21 years of meeting patients with a smile.

