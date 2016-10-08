Top aussie acts star in Originals Festival line-up

DROP THE BASS: The Living End will headline a superb line-up of acts at the Originals Music Festival.

THE Originals Music Festival is back this year with a stellar line-up of Aussie acts sure to impress Noosa punters.

Headliners The Living End will grace the stage with their iconic punk rock, alongside bands Thundamentals, Dune Rats, Remi, Tijuana Cartel, Young Franco, the Belligerents and more on Saturday, November 5.

Taking place at the Coolum Sports Complex, the one-day music fiesta is organised by the same people that bring the groove to Cooroy and Peregian every fortnight, the East Coast Originals.

Event organiser Mark Pico said he's very excited to bring the festival back for another year.

"We couldn't be happier with the mix of great music for this year's line-up,” Mark said.

"It's all kicking in to action. It's going really well, it's exciting.

"People say, 'we can't wait for the next Originals festival', but before we know it, it's here.”

Mark said a number of the artists had hits on youth music station Triple J.

"The Thundamentals' new track is on red hot high rotation on the Js and Remi and The Belligerents aren't far behind, both landing in the top 20,” Mark said.

"Even locals Sahara Beck and Pop Cult have come out with killer releases which have gained good airplay on the Js.”

Festivalgoers are in for a treat this year as there will be free rides, art installations and "lots more surprises”.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit originalsmusicfestival.com.au.