Traffic committee considers clamp option for illegal campers

ILLEGAL campers may have their wheels clamped in trouble spots like Noosa Woods, but some councillors believe the answer to these street eyesores are to use local sports venues.

The issue was raised at the last Noosa Traffic Advisory and Speed Management Committee made up of emergency services, council, main roads and RACQ members.

The meeting was told there would be council local law discussions about possible use of wheels clamps to stop tourists using the vans from "disregarding fines”.

"This is a whole of shire problem and it was suggested to raise this at a councillors' informal session for further discussion,” the meeting minutes said.

There may also be other discussions with councils facing a similar problem like the Cairns Council.

Councillors Joe Jurisevic, Frank Pardon and Brian Stockwell are not sure where the suggestion came from with speculation that this may be a "last resort” idea born out of frustration.

Cr Pardon said he would never support wheel-clamping if such a proposal came before council.

The three are keen to see the use of the local Pirates rugby league reserve, the Girraween Sports Complex, along with the Noosa Sea Scouts used to handle the influx of camper vans.

Cr Pardon said the league ground was well set up for this use as it had a caretaker.

"With the big weekends we've had with both the hill climb and the Triathlon, the camping grounds are overfull,” he said.

As well, three of the main local coastal feeders in Noosa Dr, Noosa Pde and Sunshine Beach Rd may be about to have their speed limits lowered

The Noosa Traffic Advisory and Speed Management Committee made up of emergency services, council, main roads and RACQ members, supports the proposal to make speeds more consistent in Noosa heads.

The September committee report said council would now deploy traffic counters part of a formal speed review.

As well speed data has been gathered after a local request to lower the Black Mountain Range Rd and is preparing a report of the committee.

The committee is also considering the merits of variable speed limit signage at the Noosa Farmers Markets on Sunday from 6am-1pm.

Council will be requesting a copy of the markets' new traffic management plan.