Tree clear controls for Noosa now back

Noosa tree clearing laws are to be tightened under plan changes.

NOOSA will no longer be in "limbo land” after finally winning back the power to control tree clearing on private land thanks to successful Noosa Plan amendments.

The de-amalgamated council had been hamstrung amid local public concerns about vegetation removal from local sites, but now has state approval to reinstate local controls.

Mayor Tony Wellington described the amendments approved at the last council meeting as "quite exciting”.

They had been ongoing for two years, beginning with workshops under the last council and, finally, state interest checks.

"That took us almost a year to squeeze out of the state,” Cr Wellington said.

"These amendments will be in place just for a couple of years until that new planning scheme comes into being.

"I just want to point out a particular note now is the reinstatement of vegetation regulations which allow us to require approvals for vegetation clearing on private land, which is fantastic.

"We've been in limbo land there in terms of our ability to be able to control vegetation clearing for some time.”

Councillors also approved the new Noosa Plan discussion paper that will have widespread public consultation.

"It outlines the big broad picture of what we want to see, on what you might like to see and what you may wish to comment on with regards to the future of the shire,” he told the public gallery in Cooroy.

"The planning scheme looks to deal with the next decade for this shire. We're not drilling down to individual lots. You'll get that chance about a year down the track.”