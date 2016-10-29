Trial rough start is part of bus journey

NOOSA Mayor Tony Wellington told a Cooroy council meeting the Noosa electric bus trial had experienced some hiccups along the way.

"That's what you have to expect when you run a trial.

"The hiccups are there to learn from and we're hoping the trial will now begin in mid-2017.

"That's when the buses will roll out.”

Cr Frank Pardon said ratepayers pay a transport levy for a free bus service at Christmas and Easter on the Coast because that is where the council has economy of scale.

"I can understand people in the hinterland, who might think well our levy money is concentrating into the coastal area,” he said.

"This is one of the biggest undertakings this council will do going forward ... addressing traffic and transport.

"If you drive down (from the hinterland) at the weekend you can hardly move in Noosa now.

"If we don't do this trial and we don't address this, it won't be just us coasties affected, it will be the hinterland people as well,” he said.

He said if Noosa did not get this trial right, it would be faced with gridlock.

Cr Joe Jurisevic said one of the reasons TransLink has decided to partner with the council for the trial is "they can see the options for savings in the future”.

"One of the ways for making public transport more affordable and more available is by bringing the cost of public transport down,” he said.

"The potential of this electric bus trial is to do exactly that.

"This electric bus trial has great potential.”

Cr Brian Stockwell said this trial would be "easy for council not to do”.

"In this motion we're really casting our heads forward 90 years, because in 90 years the overwhelming majority of scientific opinion says that it won't be good for our grandchildren and great grandchildren,” he said.

"They won't enjoy the Noosa and the Cooroy we're currently enjoying unless people are brave enough to take the next step in terms of technology.”

Cr Stockwell said the Noosa community has always prided itself on being innovative and doing good planning.

He said nothing more says what this community is about than funding this innovative trial through the levy.

"It's really important that we do take this step.

"We want to get to the future, the first.”