Try the dishes from Coastal Kitchen with Peter Kuruvita

FRESH off the set of his new TV show, Peter Kuruvita will host a special dinner function at his Hastings St restaurant on November 16.

Peter Kuruvita's Coastal Kitchen will begin on SBS next Thursday, and what better way to celebrate than getting to try some of the best dishes from the show?

The six-part series discovers the freshest and best quality suppliers on the Sunshine Coast, Peter's own stomping ground.

"It's just amazing to be able to get out there and see what we have locally, that was the thing that blew me away the most,” he said.

"A lot of the reason people gravitate here, especially foodies, is because of the variety.

"You could easily write a menu with the ingredients that are available on the Sunshine Coast.”

Guests will dine on many courses celebrating the abundance of produce and food sourced right in our own backyard.

Some of the dishes on the menu are hand caught spanner crab broth and dumplings, Hervey Bay sea scallops with Davidson plum butter and sea herbs, roast pork neck, and a mandarin and macadamia cake, all expertly prepared by Peter and his team of top chefs.

Peter said the best part about the series was that everyone at home can follow along with his recipes.

"It was all filmed in my kitchen, and the recipes are all available on the SBS website,” he said.

The Noosa Beach House event An Evening with Peter Kuruvita will be held at 6.30pm, Wednesday, November 16 at the Beach House, 14 Hastings St.

Tickets to the dinner at Noosa Beach House are $95 and can be purchased by phoning 5449 4771.