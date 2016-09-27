Turning tables in food supply

THE fire pits were ablaze, the stars were out and the smell of delicious home-prepared delicacies filled the air as Country Noosa prepared to host Queensland's very first #YouCantBuyWhatIEat dinner last Saturday.

Hosted at Red Cedar Ridge Farm, Cooran, the #YouCantBuyWhatIEat dinner drew more than 70visitors from as far afield as Brisbane to support the charge for a fair food movement in Australia and raise funds for the Australian Food Sovereignty Alliance Legal Defence Fund.

Regulation designed to support industrialised agricultural production systems has made it even harder for small family-farming businesses to market their produce and connect with consumers.

As a proud member of the Australian Food Sovereignty Alliance, Country Noosa supports the rights of people to nourishing and culturally appropriate food produced and distributed in ecologically sound and ethical ways, believing in supporting local farmers to achieve greater sustainability.

In hosting Queensland's first #YouCantBuyWhatIEat dinner, Country Noosa brought together local farmers, backyard gardeners and everyday consumers - all united through a shared passion for a fair and ethical food system.

If this is a topic you're passionate about, we'd love to hear from you. Visit www.countrynoosa.com, or email office@country noosa.com to learn more about how Country Noosa is working hard to bring consumers and producers together.