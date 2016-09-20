24°
News

TV show drives home allure

Peter Gardiner | 20th Sep 2016 10:47 AM
Queensland Weekender's Liz Cantor, show producer Eloise Clare and camera man Jed Smith during the Cooran shoot at The Dales.
Queensland Weekender's Liz Cantor, show producer Eloise Clare and camera man Jed Smith during the Cooran shoot at The Dales.

COORAN and Noosa's magical hinterland has been opened up by a new tourist drive and now Channel 7's Queensland Weekender will fuel visitor numbers to the area.

Liza Hobbins of the The Dales Boutique B&B said she hosted the Queensland Weekender crew a few weeks ago, led by presenter and Sunshine Beach local Liz Cantor.

"They are highlighting our beautiful region with a focus on what to do and see and where to stay, with a particular emphasis on food/agribusiness,” Ms Hobbins said.

The show will also highlight the scenery to take in during the drive through the area.

Weekender producer Eloise Clare said the crew enjoyed having "local Noosa girl” Ms Cantor "show us around her backyard”.

Ms Clare said it was a fabulous drive segment, with Ms Hobbins offering hospitality at engaging as the local scenary and wildlife.

Other local attractions visited and filmed include Cooloola Berries at Wolvi and Easy Cheesy at Cooran.

Ms Hobbins aaid: "We are very excited that, not only us, but our region is being highlighted nationwide on this popular tourism broadcast.

"There is so much value and diversity in our region to experience and explore, including and beyond the beaches, which Noosa is well famous for.”

Queensland Weekender will showcase the Noosa Hinterland and surrounds in an episode which goes

to air this Saturday at 5.30pm.

