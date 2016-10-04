Vaccine could increase Noosa koala numbers "fairly quickly”

EXPERTS say a vaccine developed to combat chlamydia in koalas could see their Noosa population return to healthy figures within a couple of years.

Makepeace Island koala conservation project leader Dr Jon Hanger said the breakthrough vaccine had helped koala populations increase "fairly quickly”.

"We're already having benefits from reducing infection rates, vaccinating koalas to protect their future,” Dr Hanger said.

"We can certainly see results within years - two or three years.”

Noosa's koala population has been decimating for a number of years, and the reasons are largely unknown.

University of the Sunshine Coast professor Peter Timms, who is also leading the conservation projects, said the vaccine would be trialled on Noosa koalas in the near future.

"That's exactly what we're planning to do. We've been working on a vaccine for about five or six years,” Prof Timms said.

"It really could be something to really turn the productivity and the reproduction rates around.

"We've been keen to do this for a while - taking the research, and putting it in to reality.

"We need to be using it to be saving animals today,” he said.